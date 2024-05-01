Innova USA a Launches the Innova Roadtrip 595L Camper: Redefining Luxury Travel in the USA
Innova USA commences official deliveries of the highly anticipated Innova Roadtrip 595L camper in the US, Representing a new era in luxury adventure travel.HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova USA, in collaboration with Caleche Customs, proudly announces the official deliveries of the highly anticipated Innova Roadtrip 595L camper in the United States. This groundbreaking camper van, the result of meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design, represents a new era in luxury adventure travel.
The Innova Roadtrip 595L sets itself apart as the first camper to integrate Dutch yacht interior materials and design, bringing a level of sophistication and elegance previously unseen in the RV market. With its high-end materials, clever storage solutions, and rounded yacht-style finish, the Roadtrip 595L aims to elevate the RV experience while maintaining ease of use and drivability.
Built exclusively on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, the Innova Roadtrip 595L offers unparalleled comfort and convenience. Available in three striking colors, each Roadtrip 595L comes standard with air conditioning and a 600Amp/h Lithium battery pack, ensuring uninterrupted power on the road.
One of the standout features of the Innova Roadtrip 595L is its lengthwise bed design, providing a comfortable sleeping arrangement for two individuals up to 6ft1 in height. Additionally, the cabin is equipped with multiple USB and 110V outlets, allowing travelers to work and relax wherever their journey takes them.
Another highlight of the Innova Roadtrip 595L is its yacht-style closed-off bathroom, featuring the revolutionary Dryflush Clesana Toilet and shower, providing customers with the utmost comfort and convenience during their travels.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Innova Roadtrip 595L to the American market,". "This camper represents the perfect combination of luxury and adventure, offering travelers an unparalleled experience on the road."
The Innova Roadtrip 595L is now available for purchase, starting at $199,000 USD.
For more information about the Innova Roadtrip 595L and to schedule a test drive, visit [www.innovaroadtrip-usa.com] or contact [sales@innovaroadtrip-usa.com].
About Innova USA: Innova USA is a leading provider of luxury camper vans, dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and innovation to adventurous travelers worldwide.
About Caleche Customs: Caleche Customs is a renowned manufacturer of custom vehicles in the USA , specializing in premium conversions and bespoke designs for clients seeking the ultimate in luxury and performance.
Robin Verachtert
INNOVA USA
sales@innovaroadtrip-usa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram