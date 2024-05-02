SystemDomain Ranks No. 111 on Financial Times Ranking as “The America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024
With a three-Year Absolute Revenue Growth of 430%, SystemDomain Ranks No. 111 on Financial Times Ranking as “The America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2024CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SystemDomain is pleased to announce that SystemDomain is No. 111 on Financial Times’ fifth annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas, covering a period that took in the pandemic and the end of rock-bottom interest rates.
“Recognition of SystemDomain by Financial Times as America’s Fastest Growing Companies reaffirms our commitment to deliver the Quality IT services to our clients in optimized way”, said Shubhi Garg, CEO of SystemDomain, Inc.
The ranking was compiled by Statista, a research company, and ranks businesses across the Americas by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2019 and 2022. The ranking is not necessarily a reflection of the size of countries’ economies but, rather, their ability to innovate and the willingness of their high-growth companies to be candid with financial information.
The FT Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2024 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2019 and 2022. The ranking was created through a complex procedure.
Methodology
To be included in the list of the Americas’ fastest-growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:
• Revenue of at least $1.5mn generated in 2022 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year);
• An independent entity (not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind);
• Revenue growth between 2019 and 2022 that was primarily organic (ie “internally” stimulated);
• Headquartered in one of 20 American countries. Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, Uruguay, Venezuela.
About SystemDomain:
SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide the integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide the cost-effective services. Our determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient solutions are our secrets of success.
About Financial Times
The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy.
