InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Shop Vac Attachment that Facilitates Vacuum Operation from a Standing Position
Rick L. of Southington, CT is the creator of the Ergonomic Back Saver, a shop vacuum attachment that functions like a handle, allowing users to operate the vacuum hose from a comfortable position. The handle is secured between the working end and the vacuum hose to maintain comfortable use without impacting suction on the vacuum. The device measures approximately 13-inches in length and features a tapered cylindrical shape. The handle resembles a backpack leaf blower or that of a slingshot handle, and it attaches between the hose and the tubes of the shop vacuum.
Users can grasp the handle and operate the vacuum from a comfortable position without impacting its suction. The working end of the tool suctions all debris into the vacuum while the user maintains a comfortable, upright position. The attachment eliminates the need to operate the vacuum in a bent over position, reducing back and muscle pain when using the vacuum for long periods of time.
Shop vac attachments encompass a wide variety of tools and accessories designed to enhance the functionality and versatility of shop vacuums. These attachments may include brushes, crevice tools, extension wands, nozzle attachments, upholstery tools, floor brushes, and specialized attachments for tasks like car cleaning or woodworking shop cleanup. While these attachments improve functionality of the vacuum, people are still forced to bend over in awkward positions to suction debris, causing back aches and pains.
Manufacturers often design shop vac attachments to be compatible and interchangeable with a range of shop vacuum brands and models. This compatibility factor allows users to customize their shop vacuums according to specific cleaning tasks and preferences. The Ergonomic Back Saver is versatile and innovative and can be applied to any type of shop vac. Manufacturers looking to expand their product lines should look toward the Ergonomic Back Saver for a highly creative attachment that can benefit any shop vac owner.
Rick filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Ergonomic Back Saver product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Ergonomic Back Saver can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
