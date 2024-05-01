Agency Fast Track Launches The Ultimate SEO Profit Blueprint Training Program

Flower Mound, Texas – Agency Fast Track, a premier training company founded in 2020 to support struggling marketing companies and freelancers, proudly announces the launch of its newest training program, The Ultimate SEO Profit Blueprint. Developed by industry veteran Lisa Parziale, this immersive program is designed to empower web designers, SEO specialists, and digital marketing agencies to achieve exceptional results in search engine optimization (SEO) while maintaining optimal profit margins.

The Ultimate SEO Profit Blueprint is tailored for individuals at all skill levels, from beginners seeking a structured approach to SEO to advanced practitioners aiming to elevate their strategies. Unlike traditional training programs, this live, eight-week course offers a hands-on learning experience, allowing students to embark on a journey of skill development and practical application from day one.

“At Agency Fast Track, our mission is to equip marketing professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s competitive landscape,” said Lisa Parziale, Founder of Agency Fast Track. “The Ultimate SEO Profit Blueprint is more than just a training program – it’s a transformative experience where students learn by doing. By starting with a blank canvas and guiding students through every step of the SEO process, we ensure that they not only understand the concepts but also achieve tangible results.”

Key highlights of The Ultimate SEO Profit Blueprint include:

Live Instruction and Workshops: Participants benefit from live instruction and interactive workshops, providing valuable insights and guidance throughout the program.

Hands-On Learning Experience: Students embark on a real-world SEO project, witnessing tangible gains in their SEO performance as they progress through the course.

Comprehensive Curriculum: From SEO strategy development to on-page and off-page optimization techniques, interlinking strategies, backlink acquisition, and integration of AI tools, the program covers all aspects of modern SEO practices.

Practical Application: With a focus on practical application over theoretical concepts, students gain the skills and confidence needed to implement effective SEO strategies in their own projects or for their clients.

Lisa Parziale, a seasoned SEO expert with over two decades of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the program. Her unique approach, which emphasizes practical application and real-world scenarios, sets The Ultimate SEO Profit Blueprint apart from other training programs in the market.

“When I started doing SEO decades ago, it was so much easier. Google keeps evolving and as professionals, we must evolve with it,” said Lisa Parziale. “This program garners results by breaking down complex concepts into manageable steps and providing students with the hands-on experience they need to succeed.”

The Ultimate SEO Profit Blueprint is now available, with multiple sessions scheduled throughout the year. For more information or to enroll in the program, visit Agency Fast Track’s website.

About Agency Fast Track

Agency Fast Track was designed for professional website designers, search engine marketers and digital agencies looking to scale and grow. Agency Fast Track offers a complete compliment of diverse programs, including scaling and growth, website design, search engine optimization, and a premier program call Agency Fast Track 10X, which is like having a complete business, blueprint, and all processes for a thriving agency.

To learn more about The Ultimate SEO Profit Blueprint, visit www.agencyfasttrack.com/useopb and discover how Agency Fast Track can help your business thrive in the fast digital age.

You can also find Agency Fast Track on YouTube.

About Lisa Parziale

Lisa Parziale is a serial entrepreneur, founding three hugely successful companies, including Agency Fast Track. She has extensive training experience as a corporate trainer for 10 years, teaching website design, programming, and design. She went on to manage a training organization for a Fortune-100 company.

Lisa built a multi-million-dollar empire in the digital marketing space and is known as the “sales guru” to the SEO community. Lisa has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top 20 digital agencies in the US, and has been interviewed by Authority Magazine and featured on Medium.com.

