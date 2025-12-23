Tijuana, Mexico — Experience Ibogaine, a leading provider of medically supervised ibogaine treatment, has announced the expansion of its comprehensive aftercare programs to support patients once their initial treatment is complete. The post-treatment support program aims to help individuals maintain long-term recovery and build healthier lifestyle patterns for years to come.

Ibogaine therapy is a deeply transformative treatment approach to substance dependency, and expert post-treatment support is a critical aspect of successful recovery. Sustainable healing requires ongoing support and structured guidance. Experience Ibogaine addresses this need with their aftercare program, which includes therapeutic support, comprehensive wellness planning, integrated counseling, and personalized follow-up care.

Dr. Paul Casillas, Medical Director at Experience Ibogaine, says, “Our commitment to patients doesn’t end with treatment, and our aftercare program reflects that. Our post-treatment support program is a way for patients to get the support they need to overcome the very real challenges that come after ibogaine therapy. We want to support all our patients on their journey to recovery.”

By focusing on personalized post-treatment care programs for patients, Experience Ibogaine empowers patients with the tools they need to sustain the benefits of their treatment and move towards a healthier life. For more information about Experience Ibogaine’s programs, visit https://www.experienceibogaine.com/aftercare/

https://thenewsfront.com/experience-ibogaine-offers-post-treatment-support-programs-to-ensure-long-term-recovery-for-patients/

P.º Ensenada 1317-6

Playas de Tijuana, Jardines Playas de Tijuana, Tijuana

B.C.

Mexico

(800) 644 8482

https://experienceibogaine.com/

