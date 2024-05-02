Met Blinds is participating in the upcoming Brick Tent Sales in Calgary and Red Deer

About

Ace Rashid, the founder of Ace SEO Consulting, is a much sought after SEO consultant, trainer, and digital marketing expert. Equipped with a B.Sc. in Computer Science, owning many off-line and online businesses and having over 25 years of experience in business marketing and application of modern technology, Ace has helped much business with improved search engine visibility, website ranking, and business growth through professional and proven SEO and Internet Marketing Services. Leading with the mission statement "Your Success is Our Success!", Ace has led his team and his clients on a path of success. In 2019, Ace SEO Consulting received two awards/accolades. One from Clutch, and the other from The Manifest. Clutch is a data-driven company that reviews and ranks leading IT, marketing, and business services companies in the USA, Canada, and the UK. Clutch rated Ace SEO Consulting as one of the Top Marketing and Advertising agencies in Canada. The Manifest provides business news and compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. The Manifest rated Ace SEO Consulting as one of the Top 10 Marketing and Advertising agencies in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Ace has also mentored many struggling marketing enthusiasts to help them succeed in the same niche. He truly believes in God's abundance, lives in gratitude and looks forward to serving you in the future.

