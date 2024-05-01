BURST NOTICE: Namoruka, White River

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers there is a burst at Namoruka and water supply has been turned off.

The burst was caused by contractors working in the area.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water:

White River, Windy Valley, Namoruka, Savo Heights and Tanagai

Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.

Water supply should resume by 5:00 PM today.

We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Contact Customer Care Service for more information.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater