No curfew during PM Election in Honiara

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Deputy Commissioner Mr. Ian Vaevaso would like to inform the general public that there will be no curfew on the election of the new Prime Minister on 2 May 2024 as speculated on social media.

Operation Commander, Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support Mr. Vaevaso said it advisable to be prepared should police issue any instruction for possible curfew.

Commander Vaevaso said with the high visibility operation underway by Police in and around Honiara we want to encourage people to continue with their daily routine and business during the Election of a new Prime Minister.

DC Vaevaso said, “Our police officers will be patrolling the streets of Honiara from White River to Henderson. Not only that but you will expect to see officers doing heavy police presence in different locations from White River to Henderson doing foot beat. There will be heavy police presence at the parliament during the Prime Minister Election.”

Mr. Vaevaso said, “We want to encourage businesses, government departments and other organisations to continue with their normal operations and services to our people.”

“We want to appeal for the public’s patience as traffic on the election of Prime Minister on some of our streets might be delayed but this will be temporary. Police maritime will be patrolling the Iron bottom sound and Point Cruz harbour during election,” says Mr. Vaevaso.

Public are encouraged to get in touch through the Police Emergency toll free number 999 or the Police Operation Centre (POC) on phone 27891 should they have any information on any one or group planning to disturb the peace.

RSIPF officer provide police presence in Honiara