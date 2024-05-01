IPAM successfully complete training for CSSI officers

A total of twenty four (24) Correctional officers participated in the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) workshop in ‘knowing your public service’ trainings recently at CSSI Headquarter Academy, Rove in Honiara.

The Ministry of Public Service through IPAM, conducted an inclusive workshop for CSSI officers. The workshop, which runs for five days, covered important topics within the “Knowing Your Public Service” courses and officers been awarded with certificates for successfully completing the course.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, IPAM Director Mr. Manea commends the participants for their patience and eagerness to learn. He also reiterates the importance of being capacitated with role-based skills, knowledge and attitude from such trainings.

He states that topics covered in the course are SIG specific, hence will build the capacity of officers to be effective and efficient as officers in their roles.

He adds that IPAM trainings complements the qualifications and technical knowledge the officers already have. He pledges commitment to work with the CSSI training department in their Learning and Development programs.

Director Manea encourages officers to make use of the knowledge and skills gained to improve their capacity to deliver services required of them by the citizens of our beloved country.

Deputy Commissioner Administration Mr. Chris Bwekulyi says, this training will support the needs of CSSI officers, underscoring the completion of mandatory induction courses provided by IPAM.

The “Knowing Your Public Service” in-house course is very important to equip officers within CSSI with a full understanding of the government’s holistic operations, including its roles, processes, and procedures, says Bwekulyi.

Deputy Commissioner Bwekulyi thanked the Ministry of Public Service to see the need of CSSI to offer this training to enhance the skills and the competence of Correctional officers in delivering public services and to encourage officers in building their career pathway.

Meanwhile, CSSI Learning and Development Coordinator Sergeant Steven Sero says, KYPS training is an initiative plan put forward by the Training Department to support CSSI senior officers who have not yet attend the training.

“The KYPS is significant because it is a requirement for all public servants including CSSI officers for promotions and confirmations”.

The second cohorts of the KYPS is approved and scheduled for June 2024, as per CSSI Master Training Plan 2024.

CSSI Press