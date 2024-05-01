CANADA, May 1 - First responders now have an official day to recognize their bravery, dedication and service to their communities.

Today, May 1, marks the first annual First Responders Day in Nova Scotia.

“Our first responders are there for us in some of the most harrowing circumstances we face,” said Premier Tim Houston. “They have a critical role in keeping Nova Scotians safe and supporting them in healthcare, law enforcement and emergency situations. I want to thank them for their unwavering commitment to Nova Scotia.”

Premier Houston introduced legislation designating May 1 as First Responders Day on October 12, 2023. It is intended as a day of recognition of the dedication, sacrifices and achievements of professional and volunteer first responders.

Quotes:

“Our valiant first responders have been called upon more and more over the past few years, and recognizing First Responders Day is a way to acknowledge and honour the incredible work they do.”

— John Lohr, Minister responsible for Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office

Quick Facts:

first responders include volunteers and professionals who are responsible for the protection and preservation of life, property, evidence and the environment during an emergency such as police, firefighters, military personnel, auxiliary coast guard members, paramedics, dispatchers, doctors, nurses, medical evacuation pilots, mental health providers, emergency managers, tow truck drivers and ground search and rescue volunteers

Nova Scotia is providing 2,000 additional new trunked radios to volunteer emergency responders by this fall to improve their ability to communicate as they help Nova Scotians in need

in 2013, Ontario was the first province to pass legislation to officially recognize May 1 as First Responders Day

Nova Scotians will also mark Emergency Preparedness Week from May 5 to 11; the theme is Be Prepared. Know Your Risks

Additional Resources:

News release – New Legislation Recognizes First Responders: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2023/10/12/new-legislation-recognizes-first-responders