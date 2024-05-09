National Strand Unveils New Website, Adds ACSR Stranded Wire, and Opens New, State-of-the-Art Facility in Baytown, Texas
National Strand, a leading American-owned and operated manufacturer of stranded wire products, announces a new website, a new product, and new 55-acre facility.
We’re taking every opportunity to keep growing, innovating, and impacting the industry as we continue to be the unquestionable solution for our valued customers.”BAYTOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Strand, an American-owned and operated leading manufacturer of stranded wire products, proudly announces the launch of its new website, the opening of an expansive 55-acre facility in Baytown, Texas, and the addition of ACSR stranded wire to its product portfolio. These strategic moves mark a significant milestone in the company's dedication to delivering unquestionable trust, undeniable commitment, and superior service to its valued customers.
— Steven Jackson, U.S. Regional Sales Manager
National Strand will be showcasing its latest updates at the IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition taking place from May 6 to May 9 in Anaheim, California. This conference serves as a premier event for professionals in the power and energy industry like National Strand to stay current on the latest advancements and trends shaping the future of transmission and distribution systems.
With a fresh, modern design, the new website offers enhanced functionality and intuitive navigation, providing visitors with a clear understanding of the industries served, product portfolio, and applications. National Strand is proudly USA-owned manufacturing its stranded products, including galvanized strand, Galfan® strand, guard rail cables, stainless steel wire, and structural bridge strand, in Baytown, TX.
The most notable addition to National Strand's product lineup is the introduction of Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSR) strands, a crucial steel strand that maintains and expands the power transmission and electrical utility backbone of America. This expansion underscores National Strand's dedication to innovation and meeting the ever-changing demands of critical infrastructures around the world.
“As the largest provider of American-made guy, messenger and static strands, it was our next strategic move to add ACSR strands to our portfolio,” said Steven Jackson, National Strand’s U.S. regional sales manager. “Our new facility is equipped with top-notch machinery designed to produce top-quality strands, underlining our commitment to supporting the electric utility market and keeping America and the rest of the world out of the dark.”
The relocation from a 3.5-acre site in Houston, Texas, to the sprawling new 55-acre facility in Baytown, Texas, signifies a substantial investment in infrastructure and technology. Equipped with cutting-edge machinery and advanced production capabilities, the state-of-the-art plant is already working to improve efficiency and elevate product quality to remarkable levels.
“With this new facility, we’re not stopping, and we’re certainly not slowing down, either,” said Jackson. “We’re taking every opportunity to keep growing, innovating, and impacting the industry as we continue to be the unquestionable solution for our valued customers.”
National Strand remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional products and services while maintaining a customer-centric approach. In the years to come, the company looks forward to forging enduring partnerships and driving mutual success in America and globally.
For more information about National Strand and its diverse range of stranded products, please visit www.nationalstrand.com.
About National Strand
Established in 1984, National Strand delivers best-in-class American-made and operated stranded wire with unquestionable trust, unwavering commitment and superior service throughout the world, serving an array of infrastructure markets. Whether a strand is used to support that skyscraping cell phone tower, reinforce power or telecom grids or keep cars, trucks and property safe, only the best quality strand deserves trust.
About The Heico Companies
National Strand's parent company, The Heico Companies, is a private American-owned holding company known for its buy-and-hold strategy. National Strand stands out in the stranded wire industry. With the global support and financial backing of The Heico Companies and its ownership of other top-tier affiliated metal processing companies, National Strand can offer customers the chance to drive domestic economic growth with its superior American-made wire from an American-owned company.
Steven Jackson
National Strand
