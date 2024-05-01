CART: Utah’s Child Abduction Response Team

May 1, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Last month, the Utah Attorney General’s Office hosted a Child Abduction Response Team (CART) training at doTERRA with over 90 CART Task Force members from around the state.

The Utah CART is a resource to all Utah law enforcement agencies. It is comprised of 162 law enforcement officers and support personnel from 25 different agencies. All Utah CART members are trained in child abduction response. The Utah CART is nationally certified by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The mission of the CART is to create a rapid response to assist law enforcement in the recovery of abducted children or a child missing under the Endangered Missing Advisory. The CART will assist other law enforcement agencies throughout the state by providing experienced investigators and support personnel trained in child abduction response.

This team will activate at the request of any Utah law enforcement agency meeting the criteria of an AMBER ALERT or an Endangered Missing Advisory (child only) with the approval of the UTAG Chief of Law Enforcement.

If you are unsure whether to activate the Utah CART, please speak to the Utah CART coordinator. Remember — when a child goes missing, every minute counts! In the Utah Attorney General’s Office, the person leading our participation in the Utah CART is Sara Lundquist, who recently joined Legally Speaking to talk more about it.

Attorney General Reyes and the team at the Utah Attorney General’s Office are extremely grateful for the dedication of the men and women who comprise this effective force. Every year, we see examples of this response team saving the lives and livelihoods of innocent children from around the state and restoring them to their families. The individuals who work on these cases are heroes, and our state is thankful for their efforts on such a worthy cause.

Listen to the Legally Speaking podcast here.