Advanced Call Center Technologies Doubles Workforce

Philadelphia-based Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT) is expanding its Oklahoma operations, leading to the creation of 800 additional jobs at its Norman technology center, company officials announced on Tuesday.

“ACT’s substantial expansion in Norman is a testament to the work ethic of Oklahomans,” said Susan Parker, ACT’s chief operating officer. “When we converted to an employee-owned company two years ago, we couldn’t have anticipated the dramatic increase in productivity and growth that would occur. Solid wages, great culture, and personal growth opportunities obviously resonated well within Norman and Cleveland County.”

The company established its operations in Norman only two years ago, promising to bring as many as 700 jobs to Cleveland County. But the center’s remarkable success has allowed ACT to create two additional shifts and to soon increase the size of its Norman workforce to 1,500, making the company Norman’s new largest private-sector employer.

“We could not be happier about the success that ACT has experienced in Norman,” said Lawrence McKinney, Norman Economic Development Coalition (NEDC) president and chief executive. “This is a testament to the collaborative efforts of business leaders and public officials, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Department of Commerce.”

This significant growth not only underscores ACT’s commitment to the region but also promises a brighter economic future for Cleveland County and its residents, McKinney said.

“It is exciting to see so much success in Cleveland County,” Gov. Stitt said. “Less than two weeks ago, Norman and Cleveland County announced the new Start-Up 405 business incubator facility and an innovative program to grow dozens of new businesses.”

“Businesses have the upper hand when they locate to or expand in Oklahoma, especially in Cleveland County. It’s exciting to see the work that the Norman Economic Development Coalition and Cleveland County are doing — it’s benefiting every Oklahoman. I’m glad to see ACT expanding their footprint in Oklahoma, and I’m proud of the Cleveland County community for putting in the work to make our state the best in the nation to do business.”

Norman has created a business-friendly ecosystem that is quickly gaining momentum and support from key stakeholders like NEDC, said Hopper Smith, Oklahoma Department of Commerce executive director.

“Commerce applauds the unprecedented job growth that ACT has experienced since establishing operations in Norman in 2022, and we appreciate their ongoing commitment to Norman and the state of Oklahoma.”

The ACT location, at 2701 Technology Place in the NEDC-owned Norman Business Park is one of multiple ACT offices around the world.

Established in 1997, ACT is an international company that provides a wide range of multi-channel customer service support in eight languages. The company’s services include fraud and dispute management and claim processing to clients primarily in the financial sector.

With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, ACT has offices in Montego Bay, Jamaica; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Douglas, Ariz.; Carmichael, Calif.; Junction City, Kan.; Harlingen, Texas; Johnson City, Tenn.; Logan, Utah, and Norman.

“Cleveland County is at the forefront of my efforts to make Oklahoma a top 10 state for business,” he said. “The Cleveland County partnerships that the Norman Economic Development Coalition is establishing with other cities will uplift business in Cleveland County. Everybody knows the county is on the rise, and I’m excited to see Oklahomans benefiting from their bold work.”

Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said he is not surprised to see ACT’s expansion.

“Susan and her team are witness to what we’ve known for a long time,” he said. “Norman is the crown jewel of Oklahoma.”

Cleveland County Commission Chairman Rod Cleveland thanked ACT for bringing more jobs to Cleveland County.

“Economic Development is a team effort and requires everyone to work together. The Cleveland County Commission is pleased to work with the Coalition, the state, the regional partnership, and all our cities to ensure good paying jobs are available,” Cleveland said. “A thriving economy doesn’t just happen; it requires a concerted effort with a government that is responsive and supportive.”