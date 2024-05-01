Gov. Little, all Republican governors stand in solidarity with Jewish community, recognize Jewish American Heritage Month

Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little joined all of the nation's Republican governors in issuing a joint statement of support for the Jewish community today.

As Jewish American Heritage Month begins today, all 27 Republican governors joined together to recognize May as Jewish-American Heritage Month and to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, especially at a time when Jewish people around the world face persecution.

Unanimously, all Republican governors released a joint statement saying:

“As governors and community leaders, we are honored to recognize May as Jewish American Heritage Month, especially as Jewish people around the world face unspeakable persecution.

“Our country has a long history of supporting Israel, and now more than ever, it’s important we stand in solidarity with the Jewish community against horrific acts of antisemitism, religious bigotry, and terrorism both in our country and across the globe.

“Throughout May, we are proud to celebrate Jewish heritage and the many positive contributions that the Jewish community has had on our nation while reaffirming our unwavering support for the Nation of Israel and her people.”

All signatories include: