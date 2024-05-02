AlmaLinux Launches New HPC and AI SIG
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open-source CentOS alternative AlmaLinux, today announced the launch of their newest Special Interest Group (SIG) that will focus on representing the needs and interests of the High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) communities within AlmaLinux.
The newly created HPC and AI SIG team will launch with seasoned professionals and field experts who are passionate about helping AlmaLinux users make the most of their Linux choice. From promoting the benefits of the foundation to users in the HPC and AI spaces, to sharing how AlmaLinux can be used to power incredible and world-changing projects, the newly formed group will provide advocacy, guidance and support for the HPC and AI users within the AlmaLinux ecosystem.
"AlmaLinux's status as a community-driven enterprise Linux holds incredible promise for the future of HPC and AI,” said Hayden Barnes, SIG leader and Senior Open Source Community Manager for AI Software at HPE. “Its transparency and stability empowers researchers, developers and organizations to collaborate, customize and optimize their computing environments, fostering a culture of innovation and accelerating breakthroughs in scientific research and cutting-edge AI/ML.”
“AlmaLinux has become our main Linux distribution, due to its community focus, openness and support,” said Zacarias Benta, founding SIG member and IT Engineer, Laboratory of Instrumentation and Experimental Particle Physics (LIP). “ It has allowed us to operate and deliver services for research and innovation in a wide range of scientific and technological domains. We strive for excellence and AlmaLinux has provided us the tools to deliver high quality HPC and AI/ML services.”
“AlmaLinux is the Linux distribution of choice for our HPC/AI clusters,” said Markus Hilger, founding SIG member and HPC Engineer, MEGWARE. “The community, the openness and the fast release cycles help us to provide optimal HPC/AI clusters for our customers. With the HPC and AI SIG we want to make it even easier for users to deploy HPC/AI resources based on state of the art open source technologies.”
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 350 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
