Tariffy Introduces AI-Powered Tool to Save Time for Customs Brokers in Finding HS Codes

A screenshot of Tariffy Dashboard

The time-saving AI tool makes it easy for users to search for correct harmonized system codes, allowing users to more quickly classify international shipments.

Think of Tariffy as ChatGPT's cousin, trained specifically for assigning HS codes to import shipments” — Arnaud Granal

TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses shipping goods internationally must follow a myriad of policies to ensure continued compliance with international trade policies. And to remain in compliance, customs brokers and companies spend a lot of time and energy to get the job done. One of these time-consuming processes is finding and using the correct Harmonized System codes (HS codes) to classify their shipments. But identifying the correct codes can be time-consuming, expensive, and cumbersome—until now, thanks to Tariffy.

Tariffy is an AI-powered assistant specifically built to tackle the headache-inducing world of HS codes in international trade. Each time a company ships a product internationally, it must classify its items according to its standardized HS code. However, HS code lookup tools are often inaccurate, only relying on keywords to find what they think is an acceptable code without looking at the finer nuances of what the package actually contains.

For instance, if a company is shipping a white chocolate product, ChatGPT may return an HS code related to chocolate. However, international shipping standards require it to be classified as a sugar confectionery product. Thus, a user relying on the ChatGPT outputs would classify their item incorrectly.

Tariffy solves these challenges by combining the latest artificial intelligence technologies and internet searches into a powerful HS code search tool designed especially for international trade. Generalized AI tools only scratch the surface when returning an HS code, while Tariffy offers deep searches, returning 10-digit HTS and TARIC codes, and even 13-digit CIQ codes.

Tariffy's search can also be tailored to which country the item is being imported to. It also has multi-lingual capabilities, so clients can use it in their preferred language. In addition, Tariffy can also look up parts numbers, model reference, ASIN, EAN, and UPC numbers.

The platform was built by a team of Estonian AI experts who recognized a real unmet need in the logistics industry. Leveraging their AI insights, they designed the tool to save companies shipping internationally time.

"Think of Tariffy as ChatGPT's cousin, trained specifically for assigning HS codes to import shipments," said Arnaud Granal, founder of Tariffy. "Tariffy removes some of this extra time with an AI-powered platform that specializes in finding the correct HS codes from the start so companies shipping internationally can save time and have peace of mind that they are correctly classifying their products in alignment with international trade compliance."

To learn more about Tariffy and to use its HS code searching tool, visit tariffy.com.