CHS Flight School Announces Expansion Into New State-of-the-Art Facility in North Charleston, SC
CHS Flight School Plans Grand Reopening Celebration at New Offices May 4th, 12pm to 3pm in North Charleston, SC
CHS Flight School is excited to announce the celebration of our relocation to a new and larger facility! We have moved to Suite #202 on the second floor of our current location at 5900 Core Road in North Charleston.
— Kirk Bray, Owner of CHS Flight School
To celebrate our success, we are hosting a grand reopening party on May 4th from 12pm to 3 pm. The public and press are cordially invited to tour the new facility, experience the flight simulators and meet our pilots and instructors. Food and beverages will be served. Door prizes will be given for the first 40 people who attend. Join our raffle for a chance to win either a $180 Discovery Flight or a $750 Simulator Package. The Discovery Flight is an introductory lesson where you’ll take the controls to determine if you wish to pursue further training. The Simulator Package will cover the cost of the simulator training portion for your Private Pilot License..
“As we celebrate the grand reopening of the CHS Flight School, we’re reigniting our commitment to excellence in aviation training,” said Kirk Bray, owner of CHS Flight School. “With upgraded facilities and our advanced Redbird simulators, we are set to offer an even more immersive and effective learning environment. This is more than a fresh start; it’s our renewed promise to inspire and equip our pilots for the skies of tomorrow.”
For more information or to schedule a lesson, visit CHS Flight School’s website at www.chsflightschool.com or call 843 478 4334.
About CHS Flight School
CHS Flight School is a flight training center with locations in North Charleston, Summerville, Georgetown and Johns Island. The school offers training for all ratings from Private Pilot to Commercial. This includes the use of full-motion simulators to help students learn and practice safely, reduce costs, and gain confidence. CHS offers the unique IFR6 training program for those who wish to accelerate obtaining their Instrument Rating in 6 days! CHS also offers planes for rent in North Charleston, Summerville, Johns Island and Georgetown.
Laura Bray
Charleston Flight School
+1 843-478-4334
laura@ifr6.com