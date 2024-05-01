Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,571 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of KAICIID

AZERBAIJAN, May 1 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Zuhair Alharthi, Secretary General of the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID).

During the meeting, the head of state noted that the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue saw the participation of representatives from over 110 countries, serving to promote the global peace agenda and foster dialogue and bridge-building. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned that although the Forum faced some delays due to COVID, its activities have been fully resumed and will continue regularly.

The Secretary-General of KAICIID expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the excellent organization of the Forum and underlined that the president's opening speech delivered crucial messages to the world. He noted that Azerbaijan has always been a center of harmony among different religions and said he collaborates closely with his counterparts in the country.

The Secretary-General provided information about KAICIID-implemented projects, adding that the organization would continue to work closely with Azerbaijan on various projects.

He also added that KAICIID closely backs the topics on the Forum's agenda.

The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan places significant importance on multilateralism, particularly multilateral diplomacy, and noted the country's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. President Ilham Aliyev added that Azerbaijan had supported more than 80 countries during the COVID pandemic.

The conversation also included discussions on collaboration between KAICIID and various Azerbaijani institutions across different areas.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of KAICIID

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more