Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of KAICIID

AZERBAIJAN, May 1 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Zuhair Alharthi, Secretary General of the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID).

During the meeting, the head of state noted that the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue saw the participation of representatives from over 110 countries, serving to promote the global peace agenda and foster dialogue and bridge-building. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned that although the Forum faced some delays due to COVID, its activities have been fully resumed and will continue regularly.

The Secretary-General of KAICIID expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the excellent organization of the Forum and underlined that the president's opening speech delivered crucial messages to the world. He noted that Azerbaijan has always been a center of harmony among different religions and said he collaborates closely with his counterparts in the country.

The Secretary-General provided information about KAICIID-implemented projects, adding that the organization would continue to work closely with Azerbaijan on various projects.

He also added that KAICIID closely backs the topics on the Forum's agenda.

The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan places significant importance on multilateralism, particularly multilateral diplomacy, and noted the country's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. President Ilham Aliyev added that Azerbaijan had supported more than 80 countries during the COVID pandemic.

The conversation also included discussions on collaboration between KAICIID and various Azerbaijani institutions across different areas.