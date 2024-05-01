Public Comment Period Openfor Proposed Changes

Social Circle, Ga.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - 11:15

Public input is important and valuable in the development and implementation of state regulations, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

The public comment period is currently open for two items:

Proposed Regulation Changes regarding black bass species: Anglers and other interested persons are encouraged to provide input regarding proposed fishing regulations amendments regarding shoal bass length limits, and modification of daily creel limits for native black bass species with limited range and populations.

Proposed Repeal of Rule 391-5-9-.08: The comment period for the proposed repeal of submerged cultural resources regulations, Subject 391-5-9.

The full proposed regulations documents are available for review at https://georgiawildlife.com/regulations/proposed

Public Comment opportunities include a live Virtual Public Meeting (for black bass fishing regulation changes) via the Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Facebook Page scheduled for May 21, 2024 (7 pm).

If you are unable to participate in the virtual public meeting, you can submit comment through one of the following methods: · Email: Submit by e-mail (fm.comments@dnr.ga.gov).

Phone: By phone (706-557-3305).

Mail: Mail comments to: GA DNR Wildlife Resources Division/Fisheries Management Section/2067 US Hwy. 278, SE/Social Circle, GA 30025.

The deadline to provide public input is close of business (4:30 p.m.) on May 27, 2024.

For more information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/regulations/proposed.