Art of Surviving Exhibition Showcases Global Talent in 7th Annual Event for Brain Tumor Awareness

The hardest thing is to be able to get over the grief of what I lost as a kid to now being an adult and to move on and create a new chapter for myself.”OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout May, in honor of Brain Tumor Awareness Month, the Raymond A. Wood Foundation proudly spotlights the creative contributions of artists from all over the world in the esteemed Art of Surviving exhibition, held virtually. This annual event, now in its seventh year, serves as a platform for brain tumor survivors, caregivers, and supporters to share their stories through art, connecting with the community and raising awareness of the challenges faced by those affected by brain tumors.
Art serves as an important therapeutic outlet for brain tumor survivors, offering enjoyment and effectively calming the brain amid health challenges and cognitive issues. Particularly beneficial for survivors who face difficulties in engaging in conventional group activities, art provides a consistent avenue for participation, comfortably pursued at home, on one's own schedule, either independently or with loved ones.
Maleah Morsey, a craniopharyngioma brain tumor survivor diagnosed at 14, now 20, shares her work "Beyond the Sea," a digital art piece created on her tablet.
“It has been hard to overcome these bumps that I've had over the years,” shares Maleah in her artist bio. “The hardest thing is to be able to get over the grief of what I lost as a kid to now being an adult and to move on and create a new chapter for myself.”
The exhibition features over 80 pieces of artwork from over 65 artists worldwide, showcasing a diverse range of creative expression and talent.
"We are thrilled to have such a diverse array of talented artists participating in the Art of Surviving exhibition," said Amy Wood, executive director of the Raymond A. Wood Foundation. "Creativity and resilience shine through in their artwork, inspiring others and raising awareness of the impact of brain tumors."
The Art of Surviving exhibition is currently open for public viewing online at https://www.gogophotocontest.com/artofsurviving through May 30. Visitors are invited to explore the gallery and cast their votes for their favorite artworks. Each vote contributes to the foundation's mission of supporting brain tumor patients, funding research, and providing essential resources for the community.
"We encourage everyone to visit the Art of Surviving exhibition and discover the range of creativity of our artists," added Wood. "Their artwork not only showcases their talent but also serves as a powerful reminder of human strength and resilience. I promise anyone who visits will feel inspired."
For more information about the Art of Surviving exhibition and the Raymond A. Wood Foundation, please visit www.rawoodfoundation.org.
