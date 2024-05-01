MOHAMMAD A. JALLAQ SELECTED AS TOP OWNER AND OPERATOR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP
Mr. Mohammad Jallaq will be honored in Nashville this December by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) at their annual awards galaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mohammad A. Jallaq was recently selected as Top Owner and Operator of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With more than thirty years of experience in the industry, Mohammad A. Jallaq has certainly proven himself an expert and successful businessman. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Mr. Jallaq is the Operator and Owner of Ohio Management and Consulting Services.
Through his impressive repertoire of previous roles, he acquired entrepreneurial experience through various ventures, including owning a restaurant in Denver, Colorado, managing two dental offices, and operated Westside Auto Group from 2011 to 2015 as well as operating Auto Express West from 2011 to 2016. He has also gained experience in developing real estate properties and corporations. From 2010 to 2016, Mr. Jallaq gained valuable experience as a fund manager and principal investor at Mid Ohio Universal Investments.
Before embarking on his career path, Mohammad obtained an Associate of Arts in business marketing and travel tourism from Bliss College in 1983. He later completed a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Economics from Ohio State University in 1986. In addition to his studies at Franklin University, he has also obtained certification as a notary, as well as his private pilot license.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Jallaq has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Owner and Operator of the Year 2024. Mr. Jallaq has been honored with numerous awards, including being recognized as the Man of the Year for Palestine by the Sayidat Al Arth Organization in 2017. In addition to his impressive list of accolades, he has been recognized for his achievements by esteemed organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, the NRCC, and the Wall Street Businessman of the Year Award.
In addition to his successful career, Mr. Jallaq is a respected figure among the Jordanian and Palestinian people in his community. He has been appointed as a document certifier for the State of Palestine, serving the Palestinian Community with dedication. He has also been affiliated with the Arab American Institute, UNICEF, National Republican Congressional Committee, and House Majority Trust's President's Dinner. Mr. Jallaq is a member of the Federalist Society and has also taken on leadership roles in various organizations, including the Prince Al Hussein Ben Abdallah II Cultural Club, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, and the Arab Americans of Central Ohio.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Jallaq for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Mohammad is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Mohammad credits his achievements to his unwavering determination, strong work ethic, and his commitment to following in his father's footsteps as a businessman. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he is optimistic about the ongoing growth and achievements of his career as an entrepreneur. “The right planning is the secret to success.” – Mohammad Jallaq
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
