Phillips & Cohen Associates acquires Estate Information Services as it continues its expansion plans
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd. (PCA), the global leader in deceased account management and technology solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ohio-based Estate Information Services LLC, executing its strategic vision for growth, and increasing scale and capability within the pre and post charge-off Estates collection space in the United States.
Estate Information Services (EIS) has long-standing partnerships with some the world’s largest and most sophisticated financial services organizations, including major banks and credit card companies. EIS is fully licensed across the US and is recognized as a leading provider of first and third-party Estates collection services as well as other specialized credit management solutions.
Established in 1998, EIS has a highly experienced executive team – led by its founder and CEO, JC Gunnell and its President, John Pickens. Under their leadership, EIS has become a trusted partner to its clients, delivering consistently high performance in a heavily regulated space while gaining a reputation for prioritizing positive customer outcomes.
Adam Cohen, Chairman & CEO of Phillips & Cohen Associates, says that EIS and PCA share the same values: “JC Gunnell has dedicated her career to shaping a compassionate approach to deceased account management, and her commitment and contribution to the collections industry goes way beyond the business she has built. JC is an inspirational business leader, promoting diversity in the workplace and leading with an authenticity that has earned the trust and respect of those around her. I look forward to JC’s continued guidance as special advisor to the Board.”
Explaining the benefits of the acquisition, Cohen added: “EIS and its team are the perfect fit for PCA. Not only do we share the same values, but we also have complementary digital technologies and services along with a shared commitment to our clients. We’ll be endeavoring to build on JC’s work, combining our contacts, experience, and expertise. I look forward to welcoming EIS to the PCA family and supporting John and the entire Ohio-team in continuing to deliver exceptional services to its clients.”
JC Gunnell, the Founder and CEO of Estate Information Services says: “When the time was right for me to step down and move my company into the future, I knew I wanted to sell to an organization that was not only an industry expert in deceased account management, but also had the same core values and exemplary customer service as EIS. I have known Phillips & Cohen for years, and highly respect the successful business, both in the US and global markets. I feel that the acquisition will bring tremendous value and a consultative approach to the deceased account space, especially during this ever-changing time in our industry.”
The entire senior leadership team within EIS will remain with the organization under the excellent leadership of John Pickens and PCA’s priority will be to fully support John in building on the strong foundations which already exist. Upon completion, EIS will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd.
Phillips & Cohen Associates’ is headquartered in Wilmington and has offices in Florida and Colorado. It also operates in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany and the UK. This latest announcement follows PCA’s acquisition of Ardent Credit Services Ltd, a UK debt recovery and credit management services provider, in 2023.
About Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd.
Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd. is a specialty receivable management company providing customized services to creditors in a variety of unique market segments. Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd is domestically headquartered in Wilmington, DE, with additional offices in Colorado and Florida as well as international offices in the UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information about Phillips & Cohen Associates visit www.phillips-cohen.com. PCA provides Equal Employment Opportunity for all individuals regardless of race, color, religion, gender, age, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, veteran status, genetic information, and any other basis protected by federal, state, or local laws.
Phillips & Cohen Associates
About Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd.
Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd. is a specialty receivable management company providing customized services to creditors in a variety of unique market segments. Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ltd is domestically headquartered in Wilmington, DE, with additional offices in Colorado and Florida as well as international offices in the UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia.
