Lemonjuice Announces Reimagination of Hotel de L’Eau Vive Timeshare Resort
Lemonjuice Solutions has ushered in a new era for Hotel de L'Eau ViveORLANDO, FL, US, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, Hotel de L'Eau Vive’s Board of Directors took a significant step by engaging Lemonjuice Solutions, a professional management company, under its Resort Reimaginations™ program. The resort needed more than just another traditional management company to protect the owners’ interests and resolve the long-term issues that had been left unaddressed for many years.
Lemonjuice quickly injected much-needed capital to stabilize Hotel de L'Eau Vive’s finances and began addressing deferred maintenance issues, prioritizing safety on the property. This further exemplified Lemonjuice’s commitment to Hotel de L'Eau Vive’s owners.
When Lemonjuice Solutions assumed management, it identified several issues with the sprinkler system, and other fire safety and related mechanicals from years of neglected maintenance. It commenced making necessary repairs and improvements and hired licensed vendors to assist with the process, all in coordination with local governmental licensing and permitting officials. Despite Lemonjuice’s proactive measures, the New Orleans Fire and Permitting Departments determined that it would be more prudent and safe to curtail operations to allow for the completion of the work required before resuming day-to-day operations. As a result, on April 26, 2024, operations at Hotel de L’Eau Vive were temporarily suspended, . Owners and guests have been informed of the situation, and alternate accommodations are being arranged through partnerships with other local hotels and timeshares.
Scott MacGregor, Chief Operating Officer for Lemonjuice Solutions, expressed understanding for the inconvenience caused to owners, guests, and staff amid ongoing repairs at Hotel de L'Eau Vive. "Our primary concern has always been the safety of owners, guests, and staff,” said MacGregor. He further noted that Lemonjuice anticipates the closure to be brief, but a definitive reopening date has not yet been established. MacGregor continues, “We had anticipated some partial or full closures of the facility while the infrastructure issues are addressed. It became clear that the best course for guest experience and safety was to shut down the property to allow these repairs to be completed efficiently.” The company is working closely with licensed professionals and the Hotel de L'Eau Vive Board of Directors to expedite remedial actions. "We will reopen the resort as soon as possible. We are committed to keeping all parties updated, and we will inform you when it is safe to return," MacGregor added.
Lemonjuice prioritizes safety and well-being for everyone at its managed resorts when delivering excellent hospitality services to guests and owners. Through its Resorts Reimagined™ program, Lemonjuice restores operational sustainability or repositions aging resorts. With 22 resorts under management and nine in active reimagination, Lemonjuice has emerged as the leader of reimaginations in the timeshare industry. The company is proud of its positive results. Since 2016, the company has returned more than $70 million to timeshare owners. More than $29 million has been invested in the full reimagination of 12 resorts and partial reimagination of three.
About Lemonjuice:
Lemonjuice Solutions is a professional real property management and investment company that specializes in strategic planning, best use, investment, and management for timeshare and mixed-use properties. Distinguished by its solutions-driven approach, Lemonjuice aligns its interests with stakeholders by investing its capital and resources. The Resorts Reimagined™ program exemplifies Lemonjuice's commitment to reimagining legacy timeshare resorts and creating value for owners. For inquiries about Resorts Reimagined™ and Lemonjuice Solutions services, please contact Jan Barrow at 863-602-8804 or Jan.Barrow@Lemonjuice.biz.
Jan Barrow
Lemonjuice Solutions
+1 863-602-8804
jan.barrow@lemonjuice.biz