Healey-Driscoll Administration Encourages Residents to Support Massachusetts Greenhouses and Nurseries during Gardening Season 

Boston — Spring has arrived in Massachusetts, and with it comes the gardening season. With the weather getting warmer and the days getting longer, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) is encouraging all garden enthusiasts to visit their nearest local greenhouse or nursery. Growers across the state have been hard at work since the beginning of the year to produce a variety of annual and perennial plants that can add to the beauty to homes.

“With the ongoing impacts of climate change, it’s more important than ever to support local growers and nurseries,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “As spring blooms, we encourage you to visit the over 170 locations across the state where knowledgeable growers are ready to help residents to create a beautiful and sustainable garden. With their expertise, you can find the right equipment, seeds, and plants that are well-suited to our changing climate. By working together, we can protect our environment and enjoy nature’s beauty at the same time.”

With over 3,000 acres of land in production, Massachusetts garden centers and nurseries are the largest agricultural sector in the state. These local businesses, many of them multi-generational and family-owned operations, support the local economy with more than $164 million in revenue each year. In addition to plants, seeds, and supplies, they also offer florist services and host special events and seminars throughout the year to provide gardeners with expertise in improving their green thumbs.

“Massachusetts floriculture producers take pride in our efforts to conserve water, manage environmental resources responsibly, and nurture beneficial insects and other natural management practices,” said Matthew Piscitelli, President of the Massachusetts Flower Growers Association. “This time of year brings excitement, joy, and beauty to amateur and professional gardeners alike. We are proud to be one of the largest agricultural sectors in Massachusetts providing locally grown flowers, and we love the support and appreciation shown by our customers, both big and small.”

To find one of the many garden centers and nurseries throughout the state, use MDAR’s MassGrown map at the following link.

###