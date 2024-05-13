Proud Cabaret Unveils Exciting New Shows in the UK
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proud Cabaret is enhancing its entertainment offerings with a fresh lineup of shows in its Brighton and London City venues. The company is known for providing unique theatrical experiences that blend traditional and contemporary performances.
New Performances Introduced
The newly introduced "Secret Cabaret Society" is set to debut at Proud Brighton and Proud City. This series features a blend of burlesque, drag, and live cabaret performances, aimed at offering audiences a sophisticated evening of arts and entertainment.
Additionally, Proud Cabaret has expanded its popular "Drag Brunch" events, now available in both Brighton and London City. These events combine high-quality dining with dynamic performances, creating an engaging brunch experience.
In London’s financial district, the Kabaret Exposé at Proud City is captivating audiences with its 1920’s speakeasy-inspired theme, featuring jazz music, glamour, and engaging performances reminiscent of the era.
World-Class Entertainment Venues
Proud Cabaret’s venues, including the historic Proud Brighton and the opulent Proud City, are crafted to enhance guest experiences, offering luxurious settings that complement the high-caliber performances.
Comments from Leadership
Alex Proud, CEO of the Proud Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the new offerings. "We aim to keep the rich tradition of cabaret alive while integrating it seamlessly with modern entertainment. This year, we’ve elevated our array of performances to not only entertain but also create lasting impressions and memories for our guests," said Proud.
Booking and Venue Hire Information
Proud Cabaret is now accepting bookings for all shows. The venues also offer private hire options, suitable for a range of events from corporate gatherings to personal celebrations.
Experience a unique blend of history, art, and entertainment at Proud Cabaret, where every show is designed to offer more than just a performance but a memorable event.
Website: https://proudcabaret.com/
Address: Proud Group Ltd, 32 John Adam Street, London, WC2N 6BP, United Kingdom
