Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,659 in the last 365 days.

Proud Cabaret Unveils Exciting New Shows in the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proud Cabaret is enhancing its entertainment offerings with a fresh lineup of shows in its Brighton and London City venues. The company is known for providing unique theatrical experiences that blend traditional and contemporary performances.

New Performances Introduced
The newly introduced "Secret Cabaret Society" is set to debut at Proud Brighton and Proud City. This series features a blend of burlesque, drag, and live cabaret performances, aimed at offering audiences a sophisticated evening of arts and entertainment.

Additionally, Proud Cabaret has expanded its popular "Drag Brunch" events, now available in both Brighton and London City. These events combine high-quality dining with dynamic performances, creating an engaging brunch experience.

In London’s financial district, the Kabaret Exposé at Proud City is captivating audiences with its 1920’s speakeasy-inspired theme, featuring jazz music, glamour, and engaging performances reminiscent of the era.

World-Class Entertainment Venues
Proud Cabaret’s venues, including the historic Proud Brighton and the opulent Proud City, are crafted to enhance guest experiences, offering luxurious settings that complement the high-caliber performances.

Comments from Leadership

Alex Proud, CEO of the Proud Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the new offerings. "We aim to keep the rich tradition of cabaret alive while integrating it seamlessly with modern entertainment. This year, we’ve elevated our array of performances to not only entertain but also create lasting impressions and memories for our guests," said Proud.

Booking and Venue Hire Information

Proud Cabaret is now accepting bookings for all shows. The venues also offer private hire options, suitable for a range of events from corporate gatherings to personal celebrations.

Experience a unique blend of history, art, and entertainment at Proud Cabaret, where every show is designed to offer more than just a performance but a memorable event.

Website: https://proudcabaret.com/
Address: Proud Group Ltd, 32 John Adam Street, London, WC2N 6BP, United Kingdom

Jordan Grigg
Proud Cabaret
+44 20 7482 3867
press@proudcabaret.co.uk

You just read:

Proud Cabaret Unveils Exciting New Shows in the UK

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more