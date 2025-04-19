Raynova Officially Launches CustomLEDMirror.com, Delivering Made‑to‑Order LED Mirrors to the U.S. Market

New e-commerce platform lets users customize mirrors by size, shape, and lighting, with 24-hour dispatch on in-stock styles.

CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raynova, a California‑based lighting and mirror studio, today unveiled CustomLEDMirror.com , a dedicated online storefront that allows customers to configure LED bathroom mirrors to exact specifications and receive them quickly from a local Southern California warehouse. The launch marks Raynova’s next step in its mission to bring “light that meets luxury” to projects of every scale, from single‑family remodels to large‑volume hospitality builds.“At Raynova, we believe a mirror should do more than reflect—it should elevate your bathroom into a space of luxury and brilliance,” said Andrew, Sales Manager of Raynova. “By giving customers full control over dimensions, finishes, and lighting features, our new platform turns an everyday fixture into a personalized design statement—delivered without the lead‑time headaches that often plague custom work.”A Configuration Experience Built for Modern SpacesVisitors to CustomLEDMirror.com start with a library of frameless, framed, and specialty silhouettes—round, rectangular, capsule, arch, and more—then adjust height, width, and depth in real time. They can fine‑tune color temperature from a relaxing 2700 K glow to a crisp 6500 K daylight tone; add dimmers, motion sensors, or rapid five‑minute defogging; and choose from brushed gold, matte black, nickel, or wood‑grain accents. Each selection updates price and ship‑date details instantly, turning the design process into a transparent, on‑screen dialogue rather than a back‑and‑forth email chain.The platform’s flexibility serves both homeowners and industry professionals. Interior designers, architects, and builders who register with a trade account receive up to 15 percent savings on custom orders, along with direct access to Raynova’s in‑house design support team. For time‑sensitive installations, all in‑stock mirrors ship within 24 hours, traveling only from Raynova’s Ventura County warehouse instead of an overseas fulfillment center.Engineered Light, Thoughtful CraftRaynova’s mirrors are built around the company’s third‑generation Eco‑Mirror glass, which offers a color‑rendering index (CRI) above 90 and an R9 value exceeding 50—metrics that reveal true skin tones for grooming and make‑up while consuming less power than traditional bulbs. An integrated safety film increases impact resistance and prevents hazardous shards if breakage occurs. To further protect the surface, every panel endures a 480‑hour copper‑accelerated salt‑spray test to guard against corrosion in humid bathrooms.Behind the glass, a 12‑volt drive powers an ultra‑safe LED strip featuring 120 high‑brightness diodes per meter, rated for 50,000 hours of illumination without visible flicker. Touch sensors respond instantly—even with wet hands—while patented smart mirror film provides targeted defogging that clears condensation in minutes.“Materials, electronics, and packaging all run through an eight‑step quality‑control process,” Andrew noted. “From explosion‑proof glass to ISTA‑06 certified cartons, we’ve tried to remove the usual pain points that keep mirrors from arriving intact and ready to install.”Service That Moves at the Speed of ConstructionBecause Raynova controls both design and distribution, the company compresses timelines for projects that traditionally face six‑to‑eight‑week waits. Contractors can place an order on Monday and begin rough‑in work knowing the product will be on‑site by the end of the week. Homeowners planning bath renovations benefit as well: an email sign‑up discount of 10 percent (code 2025OFF10) applies to their first purchase, and every mirror carries a three‑year warranty covering materials and workmanship.In addition to its e‑commerce portal, Raynova maintains a California design studio where clients can schedule virtual consultations or request a printed catalog. The company’s Raynova Journal —a blog published by its creative team—offers guidance on topics such as “Frameless vs. Framed LED Mirrors” and “Creating Five‑Star Hotel Vibes at Home,” demonstrating how thoughtful lighting transforms everyday routines into restorative rituals.Meeting Sustainability and Certification StandardsRaynova’s commitment to responsible manufacturing extends beyond energy‑efficient LEDs. Eco‑Mirror glass is produced with environmentally conscious inputs, and all models carry multiple international safety certifications. The choice of low‑voltage drivers reduces in‑use energy draw, while durable construction lessens the frequency of replacement, helping clients design spaces that are both elegant and sustainable.About RaynovaRaynova is an LED mirror brand headquartered in Southern California, dedicated to delivering customized, high‑quality bathroom mirror solutions to designers, builders, and modern homeowners nationwide. Through direct manufacturing partnerships and a local U.S. warehouse, Raynova ensures consistent craftsmanship, rapid delivery, and design‑grade customization at scale. The company’s guiding philosophy—“Where Light Meets Luxury”—drives its pursuit of products that elevate daily rituals into moments of calm and confidence.For more info, visit: https://customledmirror.com

