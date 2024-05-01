Regency Supply Expands with New Branch Location in Orange County
New Wholesale Lighting and Electrical Supply Counter Location in Fountain Valley to Serve Local Businesses
We want a culture that is values-driven and people-centered, and we are excited to share this experience with the Orange County community.”FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrical contractors, developers, and local businesses in Orange County just got an upgrade. With local inventory for electrical and lighting supplies and expert project support, Regency Supply’s new branch location is focused on serving the local market and finding ways to give back to the community.
— Evan Regenstreif
Orange County is a thriving market with strong investment from industries like biotech, high-tech, healthcare, aerospace, and transportation. Big names like Boeing, Rivian, University of California Irvine, and Disney have made the area a hub for growth and innovation. But these industries — and the growth that comes from them — bring the need for construction and remodel projects. That’s where Regency Supply steps in.
“Ultimately, our goal is to help local business thrive. We’re in a convenient spot in Fountain Valley, right off the 405, and our local inventory will be focused on what contractors and customers need most. If we can meet the needs of local contractors and businesses — and make their jobs easier — we can fuel growth in our community,” shares Branch General Manager Ron Pilner.
For more than 40 years, Regency has let its R.I.S.E. values of Relationship, Integrity, Service, and Expertise be their true north for meaningful growth, and this new location is no exception.
But Regency’s vision extends beyond opening new locations and selling more products. From the beginning, this family-owned business has focused on making an impact beyond the walls of its offices.
Each location collects wheelchairs for a non-profit organization, Wheels for the World, who helps people with disabilities; they support other organizations, like Children’s Hunger Fund, who are having a global impact fighting hunger; and they even encourage employees to volunteer for organizations doing good in their community with paid time off.
“The local community has always been a priority for us, and our business is about more than pipe, wire, and light bulbs,” elaborates Evan Regenstreif, co-owner and CEO of Regency Supply, “We want a culture that is values-driven and people-centered, and we are excited to share this experience with the Orange County community.”
For contractors and businesses in need of lighting or electrical supplies in Orange County, the team at Regency hopes to serve with excellence and create a unique counter experience that keeps customers coming back.
Regency's newest location is located at 18375 Euclid Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 and can be reached at (714) 665-2187.
About Regency Supply
Regency Supply is a family-owned national lighting and electrical distributor committed to making supply easier for customers as they navigate this complex and rapidly changing industry. The company has over 40 years of expertise, strategic warehouse locations coast-to-coast, and local counter locations in Southern California. Its solutions include lighting and electrical supply, architectural lighting design services, new construction and remodel support, lighting retrofits, and project management support. For more information, please visit www.regencysupply.com.
