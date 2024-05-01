Hope Loves Company and ALS San Diego Forge Transformative Partnership to Launch Inaugural San Diego Camp
ALS organizations partner to launch programs for children caregivers in the ALS community.
For the past decade, we have witnessed the transformative power of community in the lives of ALS families. We are excited to continue to grow and serve the ALS community in meaningful ways.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope Loves Company (HLC) and ALS United San Diego proudly announce a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at enriching the lives of families grappling with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) in Southern California. With a generous grant of $25,000 from ALS San Diego, the two organizations are poised to launch the first-ever ALS camp in San Diego, offering a beacon of hope and support for those affected by this devastating disease.
The launch of camp represents a strategic expansion and commitment to serving ALS-affected families in the southwest, bridging geographical gaps and ensuring equitable access to vital resources and psychosocial support to families enduring the hardships of this progressive neurodegenerative disease. Leveraging the strengths and resources of both organizations, this collaboration aims to redefine the landscape of support services for ALS patients, youth caregivers, and their families in San Diego.
"We are immensely proud to embark on this new chapter of growth and expansion with ALS San Diego," said Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director of Hope Loves Company. "For the past decade, we have witnessed the transformative power of community and compassion in the lives of ALS families. With the launch of our San Diego camp, we are extending our reach to embrace families across the southwest, offering them a lifeline of support and solidarity."
Camp in San Diego, slated for launch in November 2024, will serve as a cornerstone of this collaboration, offering a unique retreat experience tailored to the specific needs of ALS-affected families. This signature program will provide youth caregivers with traditional camp activities and outdoor adventures, married with comprehensive mental health support services, educational resources, and recreational activities, fostering a sense of community and resilience for the whole family.
In addition to the family camp, this partnership will encompass a range of initiatives designed to enhance community engagement and support year-round. From virtual hangouts for youth caregivers and parents to educational webinars on ALS and related topics, Hope Loves Company and ALS San Diego are committed to fostering collaboration, innovation, and leadership in the fight against ALS in San Diego.
"We are proud to stand alongside Hope Loves Company in our shared mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of ALS families," said Brandy Wiegand, Executive Director of ALS United San Diego. "Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure that no family faces ALS alone, providing them with the resources, support, and compassion they deserve."
Building off a robust 22-year history, ALS San Diego continues to provide comprehensive support and advocacy for people living with ALS and their families while growing programs to meet new needs each year. We believe it is our role to care, listen, and act to support all impacted by an ALS diagnosis. ALS San Diego supports over 200 individuals living with ALS and their families in San Diego, along with other ALS families that visit our community each year from all over the world. Through our comprehensive durable medical equipment loan program, support groups, clinical support, in-home consultations, and individualized care and resources, our team desires to walk alongside the ALS community in an impactful way.
Together, Hope Loves Company and ALS San Diego are set to make a lasting impact on the ALS community in Southern California and beyond.
For more information about Hope Loves Company and ALS San Diego, please visit www.hopelovescompany.org and www.alssandiego.org.
