Magnetic Products, Inc Celebrates 10 Years of Workplace Safety

Image of banner showing Ten Years Without a Lost Time Accident

2014 - 2024 Ten Years Without a Lost Time Accident

MPI staff gather to celebrate the 10 year no lost time milestone.

MPI staff gather to celebrate the 10 year no lost time milestone.

10 Year No Lost Time Celebration Cake

10 Year No Lost Time Celebration Cake

We applaud our team and all the people who are committed to their own safety and to the safety of their colleagues on a daily basis.”
— Matt Wiggins, Operations Manager
HIGHLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnetic Products, Inc (MPI) recently celebrated a milestone of 10 years without a lost time accident – which amounts to more than 750,000 work-hours for the company.

MPI designs and builds industrial magnetic separation and material handling solutions in its headquarters in Highland, MI. The work involves the use of heavy machinery, various metalworking processes, and daily use of industrial strength magnets.

With a growing team that now includes more than 50 employees, the milestone achievement would not be possible without a robust safety program and focus on ensuring that employees are effectively trained in injury prevention, along with open lines of communication with management, and constant vigilance in the face of numerous threats.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2022 manufacturing was among the top five most dangerous industries with an average of 3.2 workers injured per year, with 2.0 of those workers injured in a way that resulted in lost time.

“We could not be more proud of our team for their focus on workplace safety,” says Matt Wiggins, Operations Manager at MPI. “There is nothing more important than ensuring the safety and physical well-being of our people at all times. Workplace safety is emphasized by all levels of management and with all employees regardless of the type of work they perform.”

He continues, “Ultimately, our goal is zero reportable injuries, and celebrating this milestone is a huge step in that direction. We applaud our team and all the people who are committed to their own safety and to the safety of their colleagues on a daily basis.”

Meredith Newman
MPI - Magnetic Products, Inc.
meredith.newman@mpimagnet.com

You just read:

Magnetic Products, Inc Celebrates 10 Years of Workplace Safety

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Meredith Newman
MPI - Magnetic Products, Inc. meredith.newman@mpimagnet.com
Company/Organization
MPI - Magnetic Products, Inc.
683 Town Center Drive
Highland, Michigan, 48356
United States
+1 2488875600
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1981, Michigan-based Magnetic Products, Inc. (MPI) is a manufacturer of magnetic metal control systems for the food, beverage, pet food, and bulk material industries. The company also manufactures a line of industrial magnetic conveyors and material handling equipment for the metal fabricating industry. Minimal downtime and protection of brand integrity are but a few of the benefits gained from MPI’s innovative equipment and customer-focused service programs. The continuous engineering of inventive products; advancing customer education; investments in R&D, and proactive product training are the hallmarks of MPI’s partnering approach. In fact, MPI interacts closely with its customers and expands its offerings to meet the changes of a dynamic and ever-changing marketplace. Please visit us at www.mpimagnet.com, or call 248.887.5600, to learn more about MPI's Magnetic Separators, Conveyors, Metal Sorting Systems, Metal Detectors, Material Handling Equipment, X-ray Inspection Systems, and more.

https://mpimagnet.com/

More From This Author
Magnetic Products, Inc Celebrates 10 Years of Workplace Safety
Magnetic Products, Inc Celebrates 43 years of Invention in Processing Equipment
Magnetic Products, Inc. President Michael Hadjinian Named One of Family Business Magazine’s 2023 CEOs to Watch
View All Stories From This Author