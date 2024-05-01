Exigent Technologies Earns Upcity 2024 National Excellence Award

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. Each year, Upcity recognizes outstanding B2B service providers with its National Excellence Awards.

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exigent Technologies, a technology services provider committed to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses through collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions, has been named as one of UpCity’s 2024 National Excellence Awards.

Every year, UpCity’s National Excellence Award rankings honor outstanding B2B service providers at the national level, based on UpCity review scores. With a five-star rating from its small to midsized business clients, Exigent has secured national recognition after ranking among the top local IT services providers in New York for three years running.

"It can be challenging to expand from a single location to serve a wider geographic area at the same high level of quality, so we’re honored to be recognized by UpCity for our work in not just New York, but New Jersey, Denver, and Los Angeles," said Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder of Exigent Technologies. "This award validates our commitment to excellent service and long-term partnerships with clients, which is captured in the exceptional reviews written by our customers on UpCity. We cannot thank them enough for their support and kind words."

UpCity was founded in 2009 to help businesses navigate the rapidly changing world of digital marketing. As the number of marketing service providers grew, so did the challenges for businesses searching for information they could trust to drive their decisions. Today, UpCity has expanded its footprint to serve as a resource that connects businesses to service providers they can trust, from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants, and more. Service providers rely on UpCity to increase visibility, showcase brand credibility, and build trust. More than 1.5 million businesses have visited UpCity seeking professional services from 84,000+ B2B service providers in 600+ cities across North America.

About Exigent Technologies

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. With an array of managed services and consulting expertise, we provide end-to-end technology support, accommodating the unique needs of small to midsize organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align our services with clients' objectives, helping them stay ahead of the competition. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more.

For more information about Exigent Technologies, call 1.877.EXIGENT or email learnmore@exigent.net.