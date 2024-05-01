DiaGen Ai Inc. Announces Partnership with Cambridge, UK Based The Vaccine Group LTD. to Co-Develop Novel Vaccines
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiaGen Ai Inc. Announces Partnership with Cambridge, UK Based The Vaccine Group LTD. to Utilise its Proprietary AI Engine to Evaluate and Co-Develop Novel Vaccines Addressing Unmet Needs in the Veterinary Market
Vancouver, British Columbia--(EIN Presswire. - May 1, 2024) – DiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen” or the “Company”) founded in 2021 to advance its proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") engine in protein design, drug discovery and diagnostics for health, wellness, longevity, and precision medicine is pleased to announce it has signed a Technology Evaluation Agreement (“TEA”) with Cambridge, UK based The Vaccine Group (“TVG”) to advance its novel veterinary vaccine pipeline.
“The Partnership with DiaGen will bring strong complimentary AI approaches to develop novel and improved vaccines. TVG’s herpesviral vector delivery system will be used to deliver transgenes designed for expression of optimal antigenic proteins in animal patients. Initial focus will be on the development of broadly protective vaccine candidates for a disease caused by a highly variable virus. This new partnership with DiaGen represents a significant development in TVG’s ability to address key gaps in the veterinary vaccine market,” said Jeremy Salt, TVG CEO.
“We are excited to further iterate our proprietary Ai capabilities into a new addressable market in the Veterinary sector to optimize the ideal protein structures for expression and immune stimulation to complement TVG’s experienced team in advancing their vaccine pipeline,” said Paolo Lobo, DiaGen’s President.
Both DiaGen and TVG are portfolio companies of publicly traded Frontier IP Group PLC (LON:FIPP) who introduced the parties to advance their collaboration and partnership.
For more information about DiaGen Ai Inc., please visit www.diagen.ai
Or
Contact us:
Brian D. Keane, Chairman and CEO Email: ir@diagen.ai
For more information about The Vaccine Group Ltd., please visit www.thevaccinegroup.com
Or
Contact
Jeremy Salt, CEO Email: jeremy.salt@thevaccinegroup.co.uk
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DIA technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its DIA technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.
The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.
Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DIA technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company’s ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company’s DIA technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward- looking information, except as required by applicable law.
