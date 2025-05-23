DiaGen Ai Inc. Announces JV with Contango Labs to Launch its First Decentralized Drug Discovery Miner on Bittensor $TAO

DiaGen Ai Inc., Announces Partnership with Contango Labs and Provides Update and Upsizing of its Seed Unit Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiaGen Ai Inc., Announces Partnership with Contango Labs Launching its First Decentralized Drug Discovery Miner on the Bittensor Network and Provides Update and Upsizing of its Seed Unit FinancingDiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen” or the “Company”) founded in 2021, established to advance a diverse pipeline of Next-Gen AI drug discovery solutions to prevent disease, discover novel drugs, and improve longevity is pleased to announce it has partnered with Contango Labs (Formerly known as General TAO Ventures) (“Contango” or “GTV”) to launch DiaGen Alpha, a 50/50% JV mining operation to drive revenue through the Bittensor network. The Partnership leverages DiaGen’s technical expertise and models to solve drug discovery challenges in combination with Contango’s mining infrastructure and decentralized intelligence expertise. Contango has committed to investing $100,000 in resources, including GPU power, advisory and $TAO token monetization. DiaGen Alpha will first launch on Subnet 68, MetaNova, but may expand into other subnets in health wellness and longevity as part of the agreement.Along with our in-house AI molecule/peptide development and partnership offering, DiaGen is committed to the future of Decentralized Science and Intelligence as it applies to drug discovery and incentive-based reward systems. “Our team is confident that by operating in the Bittensor ecosystem it will not only optimize our success but lead us to near-term revenue while advancing outcomes to impact drug discovery ultimately improving human longevity,” said Brian D. Keane, Chariman & CEO of the CompanyMike Grantis, founding Partner at GTV, commented “We see Bittensor as the Bitcoin of AI. Mining Bittensor provides a win-win opportunity to drive reoccurring revenue, while simultaneously improving and refining DiaGen’s algorithms. By matching our proprietary infrastructure with DiaGen’s domain expertise in drug discovery, we feel we have a significant right to win as miners on Bittensor leading to revenue.”Update and Upsizing of the $0.135 Unit FinancingLaunched last year, DiaGen has successfully closed additional tranches of their non-brokered financing of units (the “Units”) bringing the total to CAD $1,125,000 to date. Each Unit is priced at $0.135 and is comprised of one common share (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”) where each full Warrant carries an exercise price of $0.205, entitling the holder to one Common Share on exercise (the “Financing”). The Warrants expire two years from the date of their issue and the Units are RRSP/TFSA eligible.As part of our mining partnership with Contango, DiaGen is upsizing the financing from CAD $1,500,000 to CAD $2,000,000 which will close in 2 final tranches: May 30th, 2025, and June 15th 2025“We are excited to upsize the unit financing to power DiaGen’s decentralized mining operation revenue opportunity, our Ai aS A Partner offering for traditional biotech and pharma, and our global expansion efforts into Dubai, UAE and other markets”, said Brian D. Keane, Chairman & CEO of the Company.Once closed, the Company will complete its audit and explore its future liquidity options including but not limited to a venture go public transaction later this year.Not an Offer of SecuritiesThis press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute investment advice. Investors should consult professional advisors regarding risks associated with emerging technologies and private placements.About DiaGenHeadquartered in Vancouver, DiaGen AI Inc is scaling a multi vertical and geographically diverse pipeline of solutions and partnerships focusing on next-gen small molecule and peptide drug discovery, diagnostics, and delivery using its proprietary AI engine to de-risk, accelerate and create value disrupting traditional methods to advance precision medicine and impact global human longevity. For more information, visit www.diagen.ai About General Tao Ventures (Now Contango Labs)Headquartered in British Virgin Islands, General TAO Ventures Inc. is a decentralized AI infrastructure builder and provider. The company specializes in Bittensor development, offering mining and subnet development services, while running the 4th largest validator on the network. The stated mission is to accelerate the decentralized intelligence revolution. Learn more at www.generaltao.venturesFor more information, please visit www.diagen.ai OrContact us:Brian D. KeaneChairman and CEOEmail: Brian@diagen.aiForward-Looking Statement CautionsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DIA technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its DIA technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to complete an intended go-public transaction; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DIA technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company’s ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company’s DIA technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to successfully complete a go-public transaction in the near future; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward- looking information, except as required by applicable law.

