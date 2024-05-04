Fenetex Launches New MagForce Hurricane Track
Fenetex Hurricane Screens get a major upgrade with MagForce track (patent pending).
It’s the most significant advancement in the retractable screen industry in decades.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These self-adjusting tracks are built for extreme wind loads. We’ve introduced powerful magnets to apply screen tension, making this track system far ahead of the competition.
— Michael Murray, President
We’ve always used a fixed track for high wind applications, but we saw a need to create a self-adjusting track built for extreme wind loads.
What we wanted was to have a hurricane screen that would be as wrinkle-free as possible because people use our screens for much more than just hurricanes.
Our engineers determined that magnets would be the best technology for this purpose, but Fenetex realized that improvements needed to be made to overcome the failures of other magnetic screens in the market
Secure Inner Track
We devised a method to ensure that the inner track would remain firmly attached to the outer track, even under extreme loads.
Corrosion Protection
Developing a solution to protect the magnets from corrosion was crucial to enhance the durability and longevity of the screens.
Heavy-Duty Design
To enable the screens to function effectively in higher winds, we created a significantly robust bar to provide the necessary stability and strength.
These enhanced screens can be used for both residential and commercial protection as they have a wind rating of 185mph.
