F1 POWERBOAT CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES 2024 BROADCAST PLANS
SPEED SPORT 1, the live racing network and LiveRaceMedia will provide live and post-production services, marketing and distribution of the series.
The deal brings together two trusted partners for the series and will represent the most robust production and reach F1 Powerboats has seen in its history.”MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F1 Powerboat Championship has partnered with the new live motorsports network SPEED SPORT 1 and production group LiveRaceMedia for production and live timing services.
— Tim Seebold, Managing Director F1PC.
Each round will be live-streamed on the F1 Powerboat Championship YouTube channel, followed by a highly-produced highlight show airing on SPEED SPORT 1.
Series president Tim Seebold says the deal brings together two trusted partners for the series and will represent the most robust production and reach F1 Powerboats has seen in its history.
“On behalf of the F1 Powerboat Championship we are excited to announce this new collaboration that will elevate our programing and distribution,” said Seebold. “Our long history of working with LiveRaceMedia and the great people over at SPEED SPORT 1 independently has blossomed into this exciting partnership that will introduce Formula 1 Powerboat racing’s deck to deck, adrenaline-filled action to new racing fans globally.”
LiveRaceMedia (and sister company LiveTime Scoring) has been the official production partner for F1 Powerboats Championship for years, and will be working closely with SPEED SPORT to elevate the production quality — showcasing the personalities, technologies and exciting hull-to-hull racing that makes F1 Powerboat Championship racing so exciting.
"The Formula 1 Powerboat Championship provides a unique opportunity for our company to showcase some of our industry leading technologies on one of the most exciting racing series we have the privilege of working with," said Brandon Rohde, LiveRaceMedia CEO. “From real-time GPS telemetry that yields instant scoring updates, to live aerial drone footage using custom-designed drones with speeds in excess of 100 mph just inches above the boats, this series is like nothing else we get to work with. It is the perfect combination of adrenaline-packed racing and cutting-edge technology."
SPEED SPORT recently announced the launch of its television network, SPEED SPORT 1, and the network has been steadily rolling out on major platforms over the past year. Its app is available for every mainstream device (iOS, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Roku, etc.), and is available free on SlingTV, LocalNow, SportsTV and more. (see SPEEDSPORT1.com/how-to-get-ss1/) for details.
SPEED SPORT 1 is a Free Add Supported Television (“FAST”) network. No subscription or fees are required as it is supported entirely by advertising. It is already a leader in delivering free, live racing action from across the globe.
“We are excited to add F1 Powerboat Championship racing to our expanding portfolio of high-caliber motorsports programming,” said Joe Tripp, SPEED SPORT CEO. “It is every bit as exciting as German Touring Car (DTC), Porsche Cup, Australian Super Cars, NRRA Rock Racing and the many other premier domestic and global series viewers can enjoy for free on SPEED SPORT 1.”
The 2024 F1 Powerboat season kicks off this weekend (May 3) at Riverfest in Port Neches, Texas.
About F1 Powerboat Championship
The Formula One Powerboat Championship is a 6-race series contested across North America from May through September. Established in 2017, the series features weekend long community events highlighted by 20+ Formula 1 boats reaching speeds of 120 mph.
U.S. Powerboat racing first began in 1903. Formula 1 racing for the last five decades, has been recognized as one of the world’s most spectacular racing experiences. The F1 boats lightning quick speeds of 120 mph, razor sharp turns, create nonstop challenges for the world class drivers. The up close and personal, deck to deck, sponson banging competition creates thrills rarely experienced by boat racing fans. Each race is more than a series of one-day events, these races have evolved into the marquee event for weekend long multi-interest community festivals. The races produce the largest entertainment event in the markets they visit, increase regional awareness while generating tourism dollars for the local economy.
Beyond the live attendance, the events provide media exposure, both nationally and worldwide through international coverage including live streaming on our social media outlets as well as traditional outlets. Through live attendance and media coverage, the series reaches millions of loyal fans each season. For more information, sponsor opportunities and event schedules, visit f1powerboatchampionship.com
About SPEED SPORT 1
SPEED SPORT 1 is the first network dedicated to FREE, LIVE motorsports – presenting hundreds of LIVE events, and thousands of hours of the finest motorsport content and lifestyle programming from around the globe annually. SPEED SPORT 1 is designed for the sport’s most passionate fans.
Along with SPEED SPORT, America’s oldest and most trusted motorsports media brand, the SPEED SPORT 1 team, with backgrounds at ESPN, Speedvision, Speed Channel, FS1, NASCAR, MTV, Disney and MAVTV have come together to develop a television network dedicated to live motorsports that is designed for the world’s most passionate fans. Learn more about the team.
SPEED SPORT celebrates its 90th Anniversary next year. For more information, visit SPEEDSPORT1.com.
About LiveRaceMedia
LiveRaceMedia is a video production company who specializes in live and post-production of motorsports events. They staff a full team of engineers to develop custom solutions for some of motorsports most complex challenges in broadcasting. From small scale R/C cars to cross-country desert racing to powerboat racing in the open ocean, LiveRaceMedia has solutions to bring your event live to audiences around the world. LiveRaceMedia's sister company, LiveTime Scoring, develops electronic timing solutions for all types of motorsports racing. Their unique ability to generate real-time advanced scoring results and statistics enhances the data for fans while watching the events. For information on LiveRaceMedia, visit LiveRaceMedia.com. For information on LiveTime Scoring, visit LiveTimeScoring.com.
