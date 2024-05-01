Photo exhibition ‘20 years of Slovakia on the EU map’ opens in Moldovan capital 

The EU Delegation and the Embassy of Slovakia in the Republic of Moldova invite everyone to visit a photo exhibition marking ‘20 years of Slovakia on the EU map’. The event is part of the programme of events dedicated to Europe Day 2024, which will be held throughout May.

The exhibition features the work of a photographer, who has captured the journey of Slovakia and its citizens in the 20 years since joining the European Union.

From 1 to 14 May, the exhibition will be open in Chisinau, at the Europe Café, 97 Alexei Şciusev street.

Then, from 17 to 23 May, it will travel to Balti, at the National Theatre ‘Vasile Alecsandri’, Piața Vasile Alecsandri 1.

Entrance is free of charge.

