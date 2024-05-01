Ukraine: House of Europe opens registrations for training programme on digitising cultural heritage

The EU-funded House of Europe programme and Goethe-Institut Ukraine, together with the innovation agency Digitizing.Space, are organising the fifth edition of Hatathon, an online ideathon and training programme on digitising cultural heritage.

The event will take place from 21-27 May. The winners will receive monetary rewards and the opportunity to participate in an acceleration programme.

The programme invites museum and library staff, cultural workers, arts managers, developers, designers, creative entrepreneurs, and anyone eager to share their ideas and expertise to participate in the Hatathon.

The Hatathon will consist of two parts:

educational, which includes lectures and workshops on modern digital tools;

practical, during which participants will create projects under the guidance of experts and mentors.

Registration for participants and mentors will be open until 20 May 2024 by this link.

