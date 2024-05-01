Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,675 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: House of Europe opens registrations for training programme on digitising cultural heritage

The EU-funded House of Europe programme and Goethe-Institut Ukraine, together with the innovation agency Digitizing.Space, are organising the fifth edition of Hatathon, an online ideathon and training programme on digitising cultural heritage.

The event will take place from 21-27 May. The winners will receive monetary rewards and the opportunity to participate in an acceleration programme.

The programme invites museum and library staff, cultural workers, arts managers, developers, designers, creative entrepreneurs, and anyone eager to share their ideas and expertise to participate in the Hatathon.

The Hatathon will consist of two parts:

  • educational, which includes lectures and workshops on modern digital tools;
  • practical, during which participants will create projects under the guidance of experts and mentors.

Registration for participants and mentors will be open until 20 May 2024 by this link

Find out more

Press release

To register

You just read:

Ukraine: House of Europe opens registrations for training programme on digitising cultural heritage

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more