European Solidarity Corps: short-term volunteering in theatre and social inclusion field in Spain

Aye Cultura Social (Murcia, Spain), a cultural entity for social innovation specialised in performing arts, invites volunteers, including from Moldova and Ukraine, to apply for short-term volunteering in Murcia, Southern Spain.

The volunteer will spend one month (July 2024), experimenting and getting to know the centre’s projects and supporting different artistic workshops with children and teenagers in different neighbourhoods of Murcia. The volunteers will also be responsible for the centre’s social networks.

In addition to pocket money and a food allowance, each volunteer will be given their own room in a shared flat with other volunteers. The flat will be located in the centre of Murcia. They will also have bicycles at their disposal to explore Murcia and its surroundings.

The centre is looking for volunteers who are motivated to take part in cultural and social action and who share the values ​​of solidarity, non-discrimination, tolerance, justice, and equality. 

The deadline for application is 15 May.

