On Europe Day, Ukrainian capital to host first EuroSummit of civil society organisations

On Europe Day, 9 May, Kyiv will host for the first time the EuroSummit of civil society organisations. 

Experts, civil society activists, representatives of the Ukrainian government, the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and Ukraine’s EU partners will gather to develop a common agenda for Ukraine’s EU accession process. Representatives of Ukrainian civil society will represent different areas, in particular climate and the green transition, agriculture, human capital, entrepreneurship and public administration reform.

At the Euro Summit, participants will discuss the role of CSOs in the EU accession process and the opportunities that Ukraine’s accession to the EU will open for the country’s economy and the development of civil society.

The forum is organised by the Ukrainian advisory organisation EasyBusiness in partnership with the EU Delegation to Ukraine and with the support of ISAR Ednannia CSO. 

