Borrell strongly condemns violence against protesters in Georgia

EU High Representative Josep Borrell today “strongly condemned” the violence against protesters in Georgia, saying the protesters were “peacefully demonstrating against the law on foreign influence”.

“Georgia is an EU candidate country, I call on its authorities to ensure the right to peaceful assembly. Use of force to suppress it is unacceptable,” Borrell wrote on X (formerly, Twitter).

On 24 April, Josep Borrell urged the political leaders of Georgia to withdraw the draft law on foreign influence. He said that this legislation is “incompatible with EU norms and values. If adopted, it would jeopardise Georgia’s progress on the EU path.”

