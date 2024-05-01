Cloud Identity & Access Management Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years |Okta, JumpCloud, Frontegg
Okta (United States), JumpCloud (United States), Frontegg (Israel), Rippling (United States), StrongDM (United States), Thales safenet trusted access (france), WSO2 Identity Server (United States), Auth0 (United States), OneLogin (United States), Ermetic (Israel) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage.
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) refers to the set of policies, technologies, and processes used to manage digital identities and regulate access to cloud-based resources and applications. In simpler terms, it is a security framework designed to ensure that only authorized individuals or systems can access cloud-based data and applications.
• The increasing number and complexity of cyber-attacks and The various mobility trends in organizations have augmented the end-user device authentication security
• The cost-effectiveness of the cloud IAM service compared to the traditional IAM services and The increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
• The increasing adoption of cloud services and The rising demand due to centralized security and management and government compliances
Global Cloud Identity & Access Management Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Education) by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Cloud Identity & Access Management market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
• To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Cloud Identity & Access Management market by value and volume.
• To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Cloud Identity & Access Management
• To showcase the development of the Cloud Identity & Access Management market in different parts of the world.
• To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Cloud Identity & Access Management market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Cloud Identity & Access Management
• To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Cloud Identity & Access Management market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
• Cloud Identity & Access Management Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
