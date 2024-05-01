Submit Release
Zil Simplifies US Payments for Icelandic Entrepreneurs

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil US, a leading B2B payment platform, offers a unique opportunity for Icelandic entrepreneurs and freelancers to open US payment accounts from the comfort of their homes. This innovative service paves the way for global business expansion, breaking down geographical barriers. It's designed to simplify payments for Icelandic businesses, whether it's to US vendors, affiliates, employees, or partners.

The cloud payment platform provides efficient and affordable cross-border transactions, enabling Icelandic entrepreneurs to do business easily and affordably in the USA. This feature removes the requirement for physical presence, offering unmatched convenience for global transactions.

Zil US simplifies the setup of multiple business accounts for different needs, offering low-cost ACH transfers, mailed checks, and wire transfers. The platform enables instant transfers between Zil US accounts, including features like virtual cards, international and bulk payments, and a "get paid early" option.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of Zil US, ZilMoney.com, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, understands the challenges faced by small businesses, such as cash flow management and timely employee payments. Zil US simplifies payroll management and ensures continuous fund access, empowering businesses to improve cash flow, reach their full potential, and alleviate the burden of managing employee payments for small business owners.

Zil US is dedicated to advancing financial technology and supporting international business success, thereby boosting economic ties between Iceland and the United States.

Media Contact: Tahir Haneef
Zil US
+1 408-775-7720
email us here
