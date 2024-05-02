Advanced Amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma Care Now at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Explore state-of-the-art treatments and specialized care for amyloidosis and multiple myeloma at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is proud to announce the launch of its new Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis Program. This initiative brings advanced treatment options and expert care to patients suffering from these serious conditions.
Understanding Amyloidosis
Amyloidosis is a rare disease characterized by the build-up of abnormal protein deposits, called amyloid fibrils, in various organs and tissues. These deposits can cause significant damage and impair organ function. The disease often arises from certain types of blood cancer, chronic inflammatory processes, or hereditary factors.
Cleveland Clinic’s Comprehensive Care Approach
The Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis Program at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi offers a comprehensive approach to treatment, including targeted therapy, immune therapy, chemotherapy, and potential organ and stem cell transplants. This specialized care is designed to not only treat the disease but also improve the overall quality of life for patients.
Diagnosis and Treatment
Early diagnosis is critical in managing amyloidosis effectively. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi utilizes a range of diagnostic tests, such as blood and urine analysis, CT scans, and echocardiograms, to accurately detect the disease and assess the extent of organ involvement.
"Our goal is to provide a tailored treatment plan for each patient, focusing on both the symptoms and the underlying causes of amyloidosis," says Healthcare professionals "We are committed to advancing care through innovation and comprehensive treatment strategies."
Patient Resources and Information
Patients and caregivers can find more information about symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options for amyloidosis on Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s dedicated health resource page: Amyloidosis Health Resource.
To request an appointment, please visit our Patient Portal or use the mobile app. For direct inquiries, contact us at 800 8 2223.
About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of Mubadala Health, is a multispecialty hospital located on Al Maryah Island. It extends the Cleveland Clinic model of care to meet the unique health needs of the local population.
