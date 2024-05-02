OCEAN KEEPER – UNDER THE SEA ROGUELIKE DEMO TO BE RELEASED DURING JUNE STEAM FEST 2024

RetroStyle Games presents the demo of 'Ocean Keeper,' an underwater roguelike survival game, at the Steam Fest 2024. The full release is set for July 2024.

KYIV, UKRAINE, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetroStyle Games, an independent game development studio based in Kyiv, Ukraine, is set to release "Ocean Keeper," an upcoming roguelike survival game that challenges players to navigate the perils of an underwater planet in search of an ancient artifact.

The game will be available on Android, iOS, and PC, with future versions planned for Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The release is planned for July 2024.

According to developers, "Ocean Keeper" will offer a gameplay experience where players assume the roles of a team of space pirates exploring vast oceanic expanses with the aid of a giant robot spider. The game features intense battles with fearsome sea monsters, using a variety of weapons designed to combat these underwater threats. Success in the game depends on players' ability to upgrade their mechanical suits and gather the necessary resources, all of which are vital to survival in the mysterious depths of the ocean.

About RetroStyle Games

Founded in Kyiv, RetroStyle Games has built a reputation for developing 2D and 3D game artwork, alongside producing their own titles named "Last Pirate: Survival Island" and "Zombie Run".

"Ocean Keeper" is developed by a team of up to 10 game creators, including developers and designers, who bring their experience to the project.

In addition to game development, RetroStyle Games fosters a community around "Ocean Keeper."

The studio invites players to join its official Discord channel to exchange strategies, receive direct updates from the developers, and engage with fellow gamers, contributing to the game's ongoing development and refinement.

