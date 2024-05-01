Pre-market: Bitget adds EigenLayer (EIGEN) tokens for its users before launch

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of EigenLayer bringing EIGEN, one of the most awaited Ethereum ecosystem-based tokens. With this new listing Bitget users can gain early access to EIGEN tokens through which they can take buy and sell positions prior to the launch of the token. The feature aims to meet the demand for pre-listing trading of the latest tokens. With enhanced liquidity, it provides a better trading experience for new token listings.

EigenLayer is a protocol built on Ethereum that introduces restaking, a new primitive in cryptoeconomic security. This primitive enables the reuse of ETH on the consensus layer. Users that stake ETH natively or with a liquid staking token (LST) can opt-in to EigenLayer smart contracts to restake ETH or LST and extend cryptoeconomic security to additional applications on the network to earn additional rewards.

With EigenLayer, Ethereum stakers can help secure many services by restaking their staked ETH and opting-in to many services simultaneously, providing pooled security. Reusing ETH to provide security across many services reduces capital costs for stakers to participate and significantly increases the trust for individual services.

Bitget's new product feature: the Pre-market is designed to facilitate trading for tokens such as EIGEN that have not yet been officially listed on the spot market of major centralized exchanges. By enabling pre-listing trading, users can gain early pricing power over tokens, making it easier to become the primary trading market for the asset once it is listed on various exchanges.

Bitget's Pre-market is a strategic product positioned to capture the interest of proactive traders and investors who aim to leverage early access in high-potential low-cap tokens. The feature benefits users by providing them with the opportunity to trade in tokens like EIGEN before they hit the broader market. With focus on pre-listing trading, Bitget is building its ecosystem to function as an all-in-one solution for new and pro traders alike. The initiative aligns with Bitget’s broader goals of expansions in its spot and various other corridors.

Launched in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market has given users early access to projects such as Merlin Chain (MERL), Renzo (REZ), BounceBit (BB), Meson Network (MSN) and now the latest edition of EigenLayer (EIGEN). Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs. With the introduction of Pre-market, Bitget continues to innovate and provide solutions to meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders and investors.

