UAE Third-Party Logistics Market Set to Reach US$ 6,529.7 Million by 2030, Reveals New Report
CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝-𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝟑𝐏𝐋) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 witnessed significant growth in 2022, with a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟗𝟒𝟎.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. The report projects a steady compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, leading to an anticipated market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔,𝟓𝟐𝟗.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by the end of 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.
The UAE's strategic geographical location, coupled with its robust infrastructure and favorable government policies, has propelled the growth of the logistics industry, particularly the third-party logistics sector. The increasing demand for outsourced logistics services, driven by the need for cost efficiency, operational flexibility, and focus on core competencies by businesses, has been a key factor fueling the market growth.
Furthermore, the growing e-commerce sector in the UAE, supported by rising internet penetration and smartphone usage, has significantly contributed to the demand for 3PL services. With the expansion of online retail platforms and the emergence of new market entrants, logistics providers are witnessing heightened demand for warehousing, transportation, and distribution services.
The report highlights several trends shaping the UAE's 3PL market, including the adoption of advanced technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance supply chain visibility, efficiency, and transparency. Additionally, sustainability initiatives and green logistics practices are gaining traction, driven by increasing environmental awareness and regulatory pressures.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
SAG logistic
DHL International GmbH
FedEx
RAK Logistics
Emirates Logistics LLC
Global Shipping & Logistics Company
Al-futtiam Logistics
Freightworks
Ceva Logistics
Mohebi Logistics
Consolidated Shipping Services group
KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.
Other Prominent Players
In conclusion, the UAE third-party logistics market is poised for robust growth, driven by factors such as the expanding e-commerce sector, technological advancements, and strategic initiatives by market players. With increasing demand for outsourced logistics services and evolving customer expectations, the industry is anticipated to witness sustained growth and innovation in the coming years.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐀𝐄 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝟑𝐏𝐋) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨:
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞
Procurement
Contract Software/ Systems
Storage
Public warehousing
Contract warehousing
Specialist storage
High-security storage
Value-Added Warehousing
Order fulfilment
Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)
Transportation
Domestic Transportation Management
International Transportation Management
Drayage
Cross-Docking
Intermodal Transport
Drop Deck and Lowboy Transport
Other
Other Services
Freight Forwarding
Reverse Logistics
Environmentally Controlled Freight
Consolidation and Deconsolidation
By Customer Type
B2B
LSP (Logistics Service Providers)
Carriers
CEP (Courier/Express/Parcel)
B2C
CEP (Courier/Express/Parcel)
By Mode of Transport
Railways
Waterways
Roadways
LTL
FTL
Express
Airways
By End Use
Industrial
Automotive
Heavy Industry
Agriculture
Food & Beverage
Paper & Pulp
Chemicals
Others
Commercial
Post & parcel
Retail
Ecommerce
Packers & Movers
Enterprises
Consumers
Relocation & Shifting
Vehicle Movement
