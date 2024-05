UAE Third-Party Logistics Market Set to Reach US$ 6,529.7 Million by 2030, Reveals New Report

CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ๐”๐€๐„ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ซ๐-๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ (๐Ÿ‘๐๐‹) ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ witnessed significant growth in 2022, with a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘,๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ’๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ— ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง. The report projects a steady compound annual growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ“% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ, leading to an anticipated market valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ”,๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ• ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by the end of ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ.๐€ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/uae-3pl-market The UAE's strategic geographical location, coupled with its robust infrastructure and favorable government policies, has propelled the growth of the logistics industry, particularly the third-party logistics sector. The increasing demand for outsourced logistics services, driven by the need for cost efficiency, operational flexibility, and focus on core competencies by businesses, has been a key factor fueling the market growth.Furthermore, the growing e-commerce sector in the UAE, supported by rising internet penetration and smartphone usage, has significantly contributed to the demand for 3PL services. With the expansion of online retail platforms and the emergence of new market entrants, logistics providers are witnessing heightened demand for warehousing, transportation, and distribution services.The report highlights several trends shaping the UAE's 3PL market, including the adoption of advanced technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance supply chain visibility, efficiency, and transparency. Additionally, sustainability initiatives and green logistics practices are gaining traction, driven by increasing environmental awareness and regulatory pressures.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐:SAG logisticDHL International GmbHFedExRAK LogisticsEmirates Logistics LLCGlobal Shipping & Logistics CompanyAl-futtiam LogisticsFreightworksCeva LogisticsMohebi LogisticsConsolidated Shipping Services groupKUEHNE+NAGEL INC.Other Prominent PlayersIn conclusion, the UAE third-party logistics market is poised for robust growth, driven by factors such as the expanding e-commerce sector, technological advancements, and strategic initiatives by market players. With increasing demand for outsourced logistics services and evolving customer expectations, the industry is anticipated to witness sustained growth and innovation in the coming years.

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ

๐"๐ก๐ž ๐"๐€๐„ ๐"๐ก๐ข๐ซ๐ ๐๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฒ ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ (๐Ÿ'๐๐‹) ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›-๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ:

๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž
Procurement
Contract Software/ Systems
Storage
Public warehousing
Contract warehousing
Specialist storage
High-security storage
Value-Added Warehousing
Order fulfilment
Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)
Transportation
Domestic Transportation Management
International Transportation Management
Drayage
Cross-Docking
Intermodal Transport
Drop Deck and Lowboy Transport
Other
Other Services
Freight Forwarding
Reverse Logistics
Environmentally Controlled Freight
Consolidation and Deconsolidation

By Customer Type
B2B
LSP (Logistics Service Providers)
Carriers
CEP (Courier/Express/Parcel)
B2C
CEP (Courier/Express/Parcel)

By Mode of Transport
Railways
Waterways
Roadways
LTL
FTL
Express
Airways

By End Use
Industrial
Automotive
Heavy Industry
Agriculture
Food & Beverage
Paper & Pulp
Chemicals
Others
Commercial
Post & parcel
Retail
Ecommerce
Packers & Movers
Enterprises
Consumers
Relocation & Shifting
Vehicle Movement 