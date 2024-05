North America Garage Furniture Market Projected to Reach US$ 708.9 Million by 2027, Says Research Study

CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š'๐ฌ ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ witnessed significant growth in 2021, reaching a valuation of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ•๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ— ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง. A recent research study indicates that this upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐') ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ'% during the forecast period of ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•. Garage furniture, including storage cabinets, workbenches, shelving units, and other organizational solutions, plays a crucial role in optimizing space and enhancing functionality within residential and commercial garages. The increasing emphasis on efficient storage solutions and the rising trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement projects are key factors propelling the demand for garage furniture across North America.According to the research findings, the market holds a promising opportunity of US$ 107.4 million over the forecast period, presenting lucrative prospects for market players to capitalize on. Factors such as urbanization, growing disposable income, and evolving consumer lifestyles are expected to further fuel market growth.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe report provides a detailed analysis of the existing competitors in the market, covering the companyโ€™s business overview, strategical outlook, product listing, recent developments, and company financials to get a brief overview of the key players. Key players included in the market report are Homak Mfg Co. Inc., Intro-Tech (Pitstop furniture), ATD Tools, Inc., Connected Automotive Systems (OEMTools.com), Apex Tool Group (Gear Wrench), Black and Decker, Dura Ltd., Cipher Auto Inc., OMP Group and Harwal Group of Companies (Duramax).The study of the market is observed that the North American garage furniture market is an Oligopoly in nature and is projected to shift towards monopolistic competition nature in the forecast period. Companies like Stanley Black & Decker, Intro-Tech Automotive, Apex Tools Group, Homak Manufacturing Company, Inc. hold a major share in the market, and the rest of the market is held by local players.In conclusion, the North America garage furniture market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing demand for efficient storage solutions and the proliferation of DIY culture. With favorable market conditions and opportunities for innovation, stakeholders across the value chain are well-positioned to capitalize on this evolving landscape and unlock new avenues for growth.

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ
North America garage furniture market segmentation
North America garage furniture market is divided into five segments which are: By Product Type, By Material, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End User, and By Country.

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž
Storage Solutions (cabinets)
General Storage
Drawer Cabinets
Overhead Storage
Tall Cabinets
Shelves & Racks
Tool Storage
Work Benches
Chairs & Stools
Pit Stop Furniture

By Material
Metal
Wire
MDF
Plastic
Wood

By Application
Heavy Duty
General

By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales (B2B)
Wholesale Distributors
Retail Stores
E-commerce

By End-User
Residential (Individuals โ€" DIY)
Vehicle Service Centers/ Garages
Automotive Dealerships
General Service Garages
Automotive OEMs

By Country
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico 