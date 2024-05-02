CARV Announces Decentralized Node Sale to Revolutionize Data Ownership in Gaming and AI

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARV, the largest modular data layer for gaming and AI, today announces its highly anticipated debut node sale. This is another major milestone towards CARV’s mission to maximize data innovation while ensuring individuals can share the value created in a user-owned internet.

Starting May 13, users worldwide can become part of CARV’s decentralized data network, contributing to the redistribution of value and earning rewards by running lightweight verifier nodes.

The What And Why Of Nodes

Imagine a future where your data is truly yours – a future where users have the power to own, control, and monetize all personal data generated. Thanks to CARV’s groundbreaking data-value exchange platform, this vision is becoming a reality. With its modular data layer, CARV is revolutionizing how personal data is used and shared across gaming, AI, and countless other sectors, paving the way for a user-owned internet where individuals can rightfully profit from the value their data creates.

Over 2.5M users have already joined this data revolution, making CARV one of the largest ecosystems by unique active wallets (UAW) of 650K+ across multiple blockchain networks, including zkSync, Linea, opBNB, Ronin, and 40+ more chains.

As the CARV ecosystem continues to expand, running verifier nodes is crucial to maintain integrity and security in its decentralized data processing environment. Verifier nodes validate attestations produced by Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) nodes, ensuring the data processing is executed securely and as intended. A majority of honest verifiers exceeding 50% is crucial for accurately verifying and recording attestation results on the blockchain, thereby maintaining protocol reliability while preserving privacy.

The Benefits Of Running Nodes With CARV

CARV’s debut node sale makes this possible by offering a limited supply of 100,000 verifier nodes through a multi-tier pricing system starting at sub $500. In return, node operators will earn a significant portion of the network’s native $CARV tokens. 25% of the total supply is allocated for distribution to verifiers, to be released over time.

According to the release model, which sees a reduction of 25% every six months, approximately 50% of the tokens are expected to be released in the first year alone. With 700+ games and AI companies integrated, rewards also come from ecosystem partners. Verifier nodes are designed to be simple to run, as light as getting it up and running with just a few steps. There is also a one-click solution to delegate to node as a service providers as well.

This bold step towards decentralization empowers users to become active participants in the new data economy that respects user autonomy and privacy.

“We’ve reached an inflection point where users rightfully demand ownership and compensation for their data,” said Victor Yu, CARV Co-Founder. “Our node sale is a big step towards realizing that vision by allowing everyone to become active stakeholders in a truly decentralized data ecosystem.”

The CARV node sale will be conducted in phases:

Institutions / Organization Sales: May 3, 2024, at 12PM UTC (e.g., via launchpads, syndicate DAOs, NFT communities and more)

Whitelist Node Sale Launch: May 13, 2024, at 12PM UTC (available for 48 hours)

Public Node Sale Launch: May 15, 2024, at 12PM UTC

For more information about the CARV node sale and how to participate, visit here (https://medium.com/@Carv/carvs-node-sale-revolutionizing-data-ownership-in-gaming-and-ai-53fa052fa381) or https://node.carv.io/

Highlights of CARV

Veteran Team from Gaming, AI, Web3 Experiences: CARV’s founding team hails from Electronic Arts, Garena, Tencent Games, Coinbase, OKX, BNBChain, Google, TikTok Ads, McKinsey, LINO, d.Live (exit to TRON), Contentos (Binance listed), and more.

Initiator of ERC7231, standard approved by Ethereum Foundation in early 2024 to binds multiple Web2 and Web3 identities to a single non-fungible token (NFT) and achieves encrypted aggregation of multi-domain identity data.

750+ games and AI companies integrated into the CARV ecosystem. Top games and AI partners include Netmarble’s MARBLEX, $100B tech player with 40%+ ownership in leading large language models, Off the Grid, Pixels, Pixelmon, Illuvium, Axie Infinity, BinaryX, Shrapnel and more. CARV is profitable with monthly revenues in the millions.

Ranking top 3 globally by on-chain activity with 500K+ avg. daily unique active wallet (UAW). Also ranking #1 across Ronin, zkSync, Linea, deployed on 40+ chains.

$20M Funding from Tier 1 VCs & Gaming Backers. Vertex Ventures (Temasek Subsidiary), ConsenSys (MetaMask), Tribe Capital, HashKey Capital, IOSG, OKX Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto, No Limit Holdings, Draper Dragon, Lyrik Ventures, Arweave, W3GG, EVOS Gaming, LiquidX, SNACKCLUB, Netmarble’s MARBLEX and more.

About CARV

CARV is the largest modular data layer for gaming, AI, and ∞, revolutionizing how data is used and shared. To pioneer a future where data generates value for all, CARV has built CARV Protocol, the modular data layer integrated with 40+ chain ecosystems, and CARV Play, its flagship gaming and superapp. CARV has more than 2.5 million registered users, 700 integrated games, and is the largest application in Linea, opBNB, zkSync, Ronin and more. CARV is backed by top-tier funds and ecosystems such as Temasek’s Vertex Ventures, ConsenSys (developer of Metamask), Tribe Capital, IOSG Ventures, HashKey Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto, MARBELX and more. For more information, visit carv.io