Africa's Gambling Market Projected to Surge, Reaching US$ 6,784.25 Mn by 2030 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚'𝐬 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 is on a trajectory of substantial growth, poised to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔,𝟕𝟖𝟒.𝟐𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. This surge reflects a remarkable estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟓𝟒% over the forecast period spanning from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. According to recent data, in 2021 alone, the market boasted a revenue of approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟔𝟏𝟓.𝟏𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧.
The expansion of Africa's gambling sector underscores several factors driving this upward trend. Rising disposable incomes, increased internet penetration, and evolving regulatory landscapes are among the pivotal elements propelling the industry's growth across the continent.
With the proliferation of smartphones and access to affordable internet services, online gambling platforms are witnessing a surge in popularity among African consumers. The convenience and accessibility offered by digital platforms are reshaping the gambling landscape, attracting a diverse demographic of players.
Moreover, governments in various African nations are increasingly recognizing the economic potential of the gambling industry. As a result, regulatory frameworks are evolving to accommodate this burgeoning sector while ensuring responsible gambling practices and consumer protection.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝
1xbet
Bet365
Bet9ja
Betika
BetKing
Betpawa
Betway
Dafabet
Kings Sports Bettin
Melbet
Parimatch
Powerbets
Premierbet
Sky Betting & Gaming
Sportybet
Tipico
Surebet247
The Cyprus Casinos
Other Prominent Players
The forecasted growth of Africa's gambling market presents promising opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain. From operators and investors to regulatory bodies and technology providers, collaboration and innovation will be crucial in navigating this dynamic landscape and unlocking the full potential of this burgeoning industry.
As Africa continues its economic ascent and embraces digital transformation, the gambling sector stands as a shining example of resilience, adaptability, and untapped potential. With prudent strategies and proactive measures, stakeholders can position themselves to thrive in this dynamic and lucrative market.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
Sports
Fixed Odds Sports Betting
Pari-Mutuel Betting (Horse and Dog racing)
In-Play/Live Betting
Exchange Betting
Spread Betting
Others
Casino
Lackjack
Baccarat
Teen Patti
Three Card Poker
Four card poker
Red Dog
Others
Lottery Games
Scratch-offs
Bingo
Keno
Electronic Gaming Machines
Others
By Channel Type
Offline
Casinos
Betting shops/halls
Arcades
Bookmakers
Online
Virtual Game
By End User
Gambling Enthusiast
Dabblers
Others
By Region
Africa
Mozambique
Malawi
Ghana
Kenya
Gabon
GuineaEquitorial
Angola
Madagascar
Mali
Cote dIvoire
South Africa
Niger
Rwanda
Burundi
Burkina Faso
Senegal
Rest of Africa
