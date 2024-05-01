TINECO Token, A New DEFI May It Hits $1trillion Market Cap At Launch
TitanEcosystem Crypto(TINECO) Presale Is Live
TitanEcosystem”JAPAN, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why TINECO Will Be Next Ethereum
— New DEFI Blockchain
Titan Ecosystem (TINECO) is making new feature in the blockchain technology by permit to setup gas fee tiers in the smart contracts(For the first time in the blockchain technology), This feature makes TitanEcosystem very popular for developers .Some exporters beleive TINECO will make nice return for early investors
Other Features Of TitanEcosystem(TINECO)
TitanChain:
Titan blockchain uses various technologies and protocols, such as the PolyBFT consensus mechanism, StateSync, and Checkpoints for bridging. Additionally, it supports ERC standards like ERC-20, ERC-721, and ERC-1155 for token creation. One of the standout features is the zkEVM
POS:
A central feature of the TitanEco project is its Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus protocol where TINECO is staked on the titan blockchain in order to verify transactions.
Titan SWAP:
TitanSwap will be launch ,a decentralized exchanger (DEX) allows to peer-to-peer marketplace where transactions occur directly between crypto traders. TitanSwap fulfill one of crypto's core possibilities: fostering financial transactions that aren't officiated by banks, brokers, or any other intermediary.
Wallet For Different Devices:
Non Custodial, HD and EVM-compatible wallet. We will also begin implementing Non-EVM Chains in the next updates, giving priority to the most used ones. The Wallet will feature an internal swap
Prepaid Cards:
[Visa/Master prepaid cards]
the platform offers creating and loading prepaid Visa/Mastercard debit cards using TINECO coins, as well as a variety of renowned cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins, across different blockchains. These debit cards come with a maximum balance of $20,000
Setup ATMs:
At next step , we try to install ATM machines with TINECO logo in few countries
Our plan is to install 50 ATM worldwide at first step then set more and more ATMs annually .
Decentralized And More Secure Blockchain
Unlike many crypto projects centered on speculative manias, TINECO stays true to Bitcoin’s original decentralization, privacy, and financial freedom vision.
The Titan ecosystem incorporates decentralized solutions allowing users to control their own assets, including a Layer-2 network on Proof of Stake, a DEX for trading, non-custodial wallet, captivating Metaverse experiences, educational offerings, and crypto debit cards usable anywhere without KYC requirements.
With robust utility decentralizing finance for everyday users, TINECO uniquely empowers people rather than institutions.
Presale Is Live
First phase of presale is live now with $0.0002 for 1 TINECO
Price for second phase will be $0.0004
We pretty sure price will be at least $1 after ending presale
Listing Plan
TitanEcosystem will be listed on the DEX swaps as Uniswap and also on the major CEX sites as Binance, Kucoin and Coinex
Buy TitanEcosystem Tokens:
Visit the links below for more information about TitanEcosystem (TINECO):
Presale Website: https://titaneco.tech
Whitepaper: https://doc.titaneco.tech
Billy Smith
TINECO
