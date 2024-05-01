The Global Smart Bed Market Projected to Reach US$ 12,397.5 Mn by 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, which was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟕𝟎𝟔.𝟐 𝐌𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, is anticipated to witness substantial growth, reaching 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟐,𝟑𝟗𝟕.𝟓 𝐌𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. According to market research, this sector is poised to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Smart beds have been gaining traction in recent years owing to their integration of advanced technologies designed to enhance sleep quality and overall wellness. These beds typically feature sensors, connectivity capabilities, and other innovative functionalities aimed at monitoring and optimizing sleep conditions. The rising awareness about the importance of quality sleep, coupled with the increasing adoption of smart home technologies, is expected to be key drivers fueling the growth of the smart bed market.
The demand for smart beds is further bolstered by factors such as the growing prevalence of sleep disorders, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure across various regions. Moreover, the ongoing trend of home automation and the emergence of IoT (Internet of Things) in the residential sector are contributing to the expanding consumer base for smart beds.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.
Stryker Corporation
Sleep Number
Invacare Corporation
Hill Rom Holdings Inc.
Arjohuntleigh AB
Ergomotion, Inc.
Responsive Surface Technology LLC
Hi-Interiors SRL
Hilding Anders
Other Prominent Players
Geographically, North America currently dominates the smart bed market, attributed to the high adoption rate of smart technologies and the presence of leading market players in the region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing consumer awareness, and a growing emphasis on health and wellness.
In conclusion, the global smart bed market is poised for substantial expansion, fueled by technological advancements, rising consumer demand for improved sleep experiences, and increasing healthcare awareness. With a projected CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period, stakeholders in the industry are presented with lucrative opportunities for innovation and market penetration.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: -
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
Manual
Semi-automatic
Fully automatic
By End User:
Residential
Healthcare
Hospitality
Transportation
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Offline
Brand Stores
Home Centers
Online
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Spain
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
