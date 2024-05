The Global Smart Bed Market Projected to Reach US$ 12,397.5 Mn by 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ , which was valued at ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“,๐Ÿ•๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, is anticipated to witness substantial growth, reaching ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ“ ๐Œ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. According to market research, this sector is poised to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ•% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐€ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-bed-market Smart beds have been gaining traction in recent years owing to their integration of advanced technologies designed to enhance sleep quality and overall wellness. These beds typically feature sensors, connectivity capabilities, and other innovative functionalities aimed at monitoring and optimizing sleep conditions. The rising awareness about the importance of quality sleep, coupled with the increasing adoption of smart home technologies, is expected to be key drivers fueling the growth of the smart bed market.The demand for smart beds is further bolstered by factors such as the growing prevalence of sleep disorders, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure across various regions. Moreover, the ongoing trend of home automation and the emergence of IoT (Internet of Things) in the residential sector are contributing to the expanding consumer base for smart beds.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐:Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.Stryker CorporationSleep NumberInvacare CorporationHill Rom Holdings Inc.Arjohuntleigh ABErgomotion, Inc.Responsive Surface Technology LLCHi-Interiors SRLHilding AndersOther Prominent PlayersGeographically, North America currently dominates the smart bed market, attributed to the high adoption rate of smart technologies and the presence of leading market players in the region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing consumer awareness, and a growing emphasis on health and wellness.In conclusion, the global smart bed market is poised for substantial expansion, fueled by technological advancements, rising consumer demand for improved sleep experiences, and increasing healthcare awareness. With a projected CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period, stakeholders in the industry are presented with lucrative opportunities for innovation and market penetration.

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐'๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

๐ ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ข๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐'๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: -

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:
Manual
Semi-automatic
Fully automatic

By End User:
Residential
Healthcare
Hospitality
Transportation
Others

By Distribution Channel:
Offline
Brand Stores
Home Centers
Online

By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Spain
Poland
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA 